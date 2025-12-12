LightHeart Mental Health Opens New Mental Health Clinic in Tacoma, WA

LightHeart Mental Health is opening a new clinic in Tacoma, WA to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care to the local community.

We are thrilled to expand our services to Tacoma! Our amazing team is ready to meet the community's need for accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health care.” — Tommi Stock, Market Vice President

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightHeart Mental Health is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Tacoma, WA . This marks the third clinic that LightHeart has launched in 2025, highlighting its dedication to providing accessible, high-quality mental health services to local communities.Located at 3315 South 23rd Street, Suite 100, Tacoma, WA 98405, the new clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including psychiatry, medication management, and individual, group, and family therapy for children, adolescents, and adults. Staffed by a team of experienced mental health professionals, the clinic is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized, and effective care.Tacoma and the surrounding areas face a significant need for improved access to mental health services.Washington ranks 35th among states in mental health, according to 2025 data from Mental Health America . Additionally, the University of Washington Medicine reports that many mental health providers in the state do not accept public insurance plans like Medicaid, creating further barriers to care.LightHeart Mental Health is working to address these challenges by improving access to care in Tacoma. By partnering with a variety of insurance providers and accepting most major insurance plans, LightHeart removes financial obstacles, making care more accessible.The organization is dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive environment where clients feel safe and understood. This new clinic will provide high-quality, evidence-based mental health services to individuals and families, helping meet the community’s growing needs.To learn more about LightHeart Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy and medication management, visit https://lightheartassociates.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 998 - 2367.About LightHeart Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network. Being part of TCN means LightHeart Mental Health team members can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools our team needs to transform lives in our communities

