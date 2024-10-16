Coastline Academy Acquires One Of California’s Largest Driving Schools

As with all of our acquisitions, our goal is to preserve what made Cantor’s Driving School California a pillar of its community in the first place while also expanding and modernizing its services” — Nigel Tunnacliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Coastline Academy.

GREATER LOS ANGELES AND SAN DIEGO AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastline Academy , the nation’s largest driving school, has acquired Cantor’s Driving School California. Cantor’s is one of California’s biggest driving schools, with a strong presence in Southern California specifically. Initially founded in 1976 in Pennsylvania, Cantor’s has opened locations in Florida, Arizona, California, and Nevada while remaining a family owned and operated business all the while. Coastline is honored to have the opportunity to continue their legacy of top-quality instruction.Already a major presence throughout California, this recent acquisition solidifies Coastline Academy as the state’s foremost provider of driver’s education. Having originated in California, Coastline has since expanded into hundreds of cities across eight states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and putting people first, Coastline offers DMV-certified Driver’s Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction with experienced instructors. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to teach safe and confident drivers for life.“As with all of our acquisitions, our goal is to preserve what made Cantor’s Driving School California a pillar of its community in the first place while also expanding and modernizing its services,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Coastline Academy. “Cantor’s Driving school was always engaged in the local community, and Coastline is proud to carry on this tradition. Our aim is to retain this uniquely local experience while also expanding the suite of services available to students, benefitting the entire community."In addition to its team of experienced instructors with industry-leading training and its fleet of modern vehicles, Coastline offers a tech-enabled approach that maximizes safety, efficiency, and valuable time behind the wheel. Combining a user-friendly, AI-powered online booking system with secure payment software and home pickup services, the company makes the experience of signing up for lessons unprecedentedly easy. All Coastline vehicles come with dash cams and second brakes to ensure driver safety, and are clearly marked as driving school vehicles.Another major pillar of Coastline’s approach is its emphasis on personalization. Instructors make a point of customizing each lesson to meet every student’s unique and changing needs. Coastline offers digital lesson reports for each lesson, allowing students and instructors to remain on the same page and build a palpable sense of progression into each student’s journey.“Handing over the reins of Cantor’s Driving School California is bittersweet, but I couldn’t have found a better partner than Coastline Academy,” says Frank Cantor, the former owner of Cantor’s Driving School California. “They’re committed to keeping our legacy going, and I’m excited to see Southern California’s future drivers benefit from this partnership.”Coastline plans to inherit and expand on some of Cantor’s existing community partnerships, and will continue to support and sponsor local high schools and sports teams. They will also be continuing to partner with Urban Street Angels , a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending youth homelessness, by donating drivers license scholarships, which include driver’s ed, driving lessons, and road tests. In doing so, they are helping empower these young people to join the workforce and make a significant contribution to their communities.About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc.com. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 250,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 5-star ratings from 98% of reviewers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.