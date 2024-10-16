Mortgage Cadence Sends Impressive Team to MBA Annual

Seth Hooper

Leading tech firm sends full team to help lenders prepare for the end of the downturn.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture Company (NYSE: ACN), announced today that the company will be sending a full complement of mortgage technology executives to the upcoming Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Conference & Expo taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO from October 27-30, 2024.

“This is one of the most vital conferences of the year and is occurring at a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Seth Hooper, Chief Product Officer for Mortgage Cadence. “With interest rates beginning to fall, it’s just a matter of time before the pent-up mortgage demand breaks free and homeowners and new buyers rush in for financing. Many lenders continue to rely on outdated tools that are not capable of delivering the needs they require in different market scenarios. My team and I are looking forward to visiting with lenders about what steps they can take now to be ready for the 2025 market demand.”

Mortgage Cadence has provided loan origination technology to the industry for decades. Over the years, new tools have made loan origination more efficient, and leading lenders have kept pace. But the extended downturn has caused some lenders to fall behind.

New LOS technology, like that built into the company’s Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP), offers many advantages. As the industry watches the end of the downturn approach, lenders are preparing to compete for their share of this increase in business. All they need are the right tools.

The following executives will be in attendance, many of whom can be found at Booth No. 423 on the exhibit hall floor during the event.

--Pedro Garcia, CEO

--Seth Hooper, Chief Product Officer

--Jim Rosen, Head of Product Management & Services

--Jeff Mattice, Head of New Logo Sales

--George Morales, National Sales Director

--Sara Shappell, Senior Manager, Client Success

--Rachel Selz, Client Success Executive

--Jeffrey Vogel, VP of Product Management

--Don Voorhees, Manager of Third-Party Services

--Monika Bhatla, Head of Quality

--Melissa Kozicki, CMB, CMCP, Director of Compliance

Earlier this year, Mortgage Cadence was named Best Loan Origination Platform by the Fintech Breakthrough Awards, standing out against the competition for the configurability it provides.

Delivered in the Microsoft Azure Public Cloud, MCP provides a secure, scalable system, accessible from anywhere and on any device. Inclusive of a leading point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, MCP is both complete and easily configurable, offering rules-based workflow, leading UI designer tools, and an open architecture designed to meet the needs of today's lenders. MCP serves as the ultimate single system of record.

To schedule a meeting at the show with any of the Mortgage Cadence executives, reach out to Alison Flaig, Head of Marketing, at alison.flaig@mortgagecadence.com.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open architecture designed to meet the needs of today’s lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales, and operational user experience. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com.



