NXTPoint Logistics Welcomes Lee Kirk as New Chief Operating Officer

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NXTPoint Logistics, a leading provider of logistics and transportation services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Kirk as the new Chief Operating Officer for Contract and Managed Logistics. Kirk brings over two decades of experience in third-party logistics and supply chain management with a proven track record in operational leadership.Kirk has held key positions at prominent firms such as CEVA, XPO, Geodis/OHL, ODW Logistics and Radial, where he successfully managed complex warehouse and distribution operations for global clients. His most recent role as VP of Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Warehouse Operations at The Indoor Golf Shop has provided him with valuable insights from the client perspective.Kirk’s dual experience in both 3PL and client-side operations has equipped him to implement warehouse automation and other enhancements that focus on improving customer experience, optimizing performance and reducing costs—all crucial areas for NXTPoint Logistics' growth in the coming years.In expressing his excitement to join NXTPoint, Kirk shares, “The organization is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth. With a world-class team, genuine client partnerships, and the drive for best-in-class innovation, the future holds countless exciting possibilities.”“We are excited to have Lee on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in driving our business forward," said Michael Brannigan, CEO and President of The Suddath Companies.In his new role, Lee Kirk will oversee daily operations, develop and implement strategies to improve efficiency, strengthen client relationships, lead the division’s talented workforce, ensure adherence to industry regulations, and leverage innovative technologies to enhance logistics capabilities. His addition reinforces NXTPoint's commitment to superior service through knowledgeable industry experts.About NXTPoint LogisticsNXTPoint Logistics provides a complete range of end-to-end supply chain solutions spanning from distribution, warehousing and fulfillment to managed FF&E logistics, transportation and final mile delivery. It leverages broad 3PL capabilities, market-leading technology and deep vertical industry expertise to help both large and small clients reach greater levels of efficiency, service and profitability. With over 30 owned facilities, more than 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space and an extensive partner network, NXTPoint Logistics offers the broad capabilities and reach of a large 3PL company while maintaining its commitment to being the most flexible and responsive provider in the industry. Learn more at nxtpointlogistics.com.

