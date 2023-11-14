Suddath Global Logistics Rebrands as NXTPoint Logistics
New standalone brand enhances the customer experience through a complete end-to-end logistics offering and dedicated website
Clients will continue to benefit from services and scope that go beyond those of a typical 3PL, including a true end-to-end solution from first to final mile.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suddath Companies is pleased to announce today that its supply chain management division, Suddath Global Logistics, has rebranded to NXTPoint Logistics. The new standalone identity and dedicated website reinforce the company’s focus and commitment to providing specialized and tailored logistics solutions to its clients, while streamlining the overall customer experience.
— Mark Frazier, Chief Commercial Officer, NXTPoint Logistics
As its name indicates, NXTPoint Logistics delivers comprehensive solutions along each point of the supply chain journey, from first mile to last. Leveraging Suddath’s leadership expertise in logistics cultivated over more than a century, it provides a complete suite of services, including warehousing, distribution and fulfillment; freight and transportation management; FF&E; and final mile/home delivery services.
In a growing logistics industry expected to exceed $14 trillion by 2028, it has become increasingly challenging for companies to manage across rapidly changing consumer behaviors, capacity constraints and supply chain interruptions while simultaneously managing cost and mitigating risk. NXTPoint works as a consultative, flexible partner to help elevate its clients’ supply chains, tailoring solutions to their unique needs and industry, while improving efficiency at every step.
“This is an incredibly exciting day for our company as we blaze a trail into the future as NXTPoint Logistics,” said Mark Frazier, Chief Commercial Officer of NXTPoint Logistics. “Clients will continue to benefit from services and scope that go beyond those of a typical 3PL, including a true end-to-end solution from first to final mile. This, combined with robust capabilities, advanced technology and unmatched vertical industry experience, gives us a unique competitive advantage in helping clients better optimize across their entire supply chain.”
NXTPoint serves a range of clients, from growing small enterprises to some of the top national and international retail, restaurant and hospitality brands. Whether requiring global reach or a local touch, clients benefit from the capabilities, personal care and quality of a national 3PL partner blended with specialized and tailored services such as home delivery, reverse logistics and FF&E project management.
“Our reputation for delivering excellent customer experiences has been earned, in large part, by staying focused on being the easiest company to do business with,” shared Michael J. Brannigan, Suddath President and CEO. “While our name is new, our commitment to service excellence and delivering the highest level of quality remains unchanged. This rebrand empowers us to amplify our forward-thinking approach to supply chain management and provide even greater value to our customers.”
About NXTPoint Logistics
NXTPoint Logistics provides a complete range of end-to-end supply chain solutions spanning from distribution, warehousing and fulfillment to managed FF&E logistics, transportation and final mile delivery. It leverages broad 3PL capabilities, market-leading technology and deep vertical industry expertise to help both large and small clients reach greater levels of efficiency, service and profitability. With over 30 owned facilities, more than 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space and an extensive partner network, NXTPoint Logistics offers the broad capabilities and reach of a large 3PL company while maintaining its commitment to being the most flexible and responsive provider in the industry. Learn more at nxtpointlogistics.com.
About Suddath
Suddath has been a trusted name for over a century. From humble beginnings in 1919 as a moving company in Jacksonville, Florida, Suddath has grown into an $900+ million global transportation, relocation management, specialized logistics and workplace services company, serving 180 countries with 2,000 employees around the globe. Each year, Suddath moves more than 80,000 households, including more than 38,000 military families, and provides employee relocation and commercial services to the world’s best-known brands. Learn more at suddath.com.
