CHAD WARZECHA NAMED PRESIDENT OF NXTPOINT LOGISTICS

Chad Warzecha, President, NXTPoint Logistics

Warzecha brings a wealth of experience and successful leadership in the 3PL and supply chain industry

We look forward to having Chad join our talented team to continue to bring innovative supply chain solutions to our customers.” — Michael J. Brannigan, President & CEO, The Suddath Companies

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NXTPoint Logistics, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Warzecha as its new President. Warzecha brings a wealth of experience and a track record of successful leadership in the third-party logistics and supply chain industry, spanning over two decades.Warzecha’s most recent role as Chief Executive Officer at Staci Americas (formerly Amware Fulfillment) in Atlanta is marked by extraordinary achievements. Some highlights include overseeing strategic planning and operational execution for a nationwide network of 18 distribution/fulfillment centers, managing over 200 accounts, and driving a notable increase in revenue and profitability through various innovative and strategic initiatives.“Chad brings a long track record of success in supply chain and logistics to NXTPoint Logistics that will help us elevate our business and accelerate our growth,” says Mike Brannigan, President & CEO of The Suddath Companies, the parent company of NXTPoint Logistics. “We look forward to having Chad join our talented team to continue to bring innovative supply chain solutions to our customers.”Warzecha’s expertise in implementing warehouse automation and operational enhancements has consistently maximized customer experience, optimized performance, and reduced costs. Under his leadership, Amware Fulfillment experienced substantial growth, leading to its acquisition by the Staci Group in 2023. This acquisition integrated the company into a global organization rebranded as Staci Americas, which was subsequently acquired by bpostgroup in August 2024, one of the largest logistics organizations worldwide, due to its rapid growth in the U.S. and Europe.Warzecha has held pivotal roles in renowned companies within the logistics sector, including DHL Worldwide Express, Sears Logistics Services, DHL Supply Chain, and Syncreon Technology. His diverse experience spans various industry segments such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, technology, health and beauty, and home appliances, covering a comprehensive range of logistics services."I am very pleased to have the opportunity to join and lead NXTPoint Logistics at this exciting time in the company's history,” says Warzecha. “I have been impressed by the talent and passion of the NXTPoint team and their reputation for delivering tailored solutions that help customers solve their real-world business challenges. I look forward to working with the team and our customers to continue to elevate NXTPoint Logistics in the marketplace.”About NXTPoint Logistics:NXTPoint Logistics delivers flexible supply chain solutions spanning distribution, warehousing and fulfillment, managed FF&E logistics, domestic and international transportation, and final mile delivery. Our passionate team provides tailored, customer-focused solutions that enable our clients, both large and small, to achieve their business goals by leveraging comprehensive 3PL services, market-leading technology and deep vertical industry expertise. With over 30 owned facilities, more than 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space and an extensive partner network, NXTPoint Logistics offers the broad capabilities and reach of a large 3PL company while maintaining its commitment to being the most flexible and responsive partner in the industry. Learn more at nxtpointlogistics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.