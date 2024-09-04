Apex Acquires Johnson Engineering

Elevates Engineering Capabilities and Expands Presence in Florida

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of Johnson Engineering, Inc., (Johnson Engineering), a Florida-based multi-disciplinary civil engineering firm.Johnson Engineering is the latest team to join Apex, a national leader in water, environmental, compliance & assurance, health & safety, transportation, survey, and civil engineering. Together, Johnson Engineering, Apex, and Water Science Associates (which joined Apex in 2023), offer a diverse portfolio of engineering and consulting services throughout Florida and service state, county, city, and private sector clients.Established in 1946, Johnson Engineering employs more than 130 professionals across six offices with expertise in water supply/quality, utilities, transportation, survey, planning, civil engineering and environmental services. With a deep roster of talent and decades of experience, the team at Johnson Engineering have established themselves as one the most respected engineering firms in southwest Florida, bringing unmatched expertise to every project, while staying true to their foundational values and commitment to excellence, reliability, and first-rate client service.“Johnson Engineering’s commitment to our clients has always been strong. Partnering with Apex allows this legacy to endure and marks the beginning of our next chapter,” said Lonnie Howard, President of Johnson Engineering. “We look forward to enhancing our relationships and continuing to provide innovative solutions for our clients. Let's get to work!”Operating as Johnson Engineering, an Apex Company, the team will continue to be led by Lonnie Howard and existing management, who will join the Apex East Region Business Unit under the leadership of Ryan Trahan, Senior Vice President of Apex’s East Region.“Lonnie and the team at Johnson Engineering are great people and bring exceptional talent and capabilities to Apex,” said Apex President and CEO David Fabianski. “The combination of what they do and how they do it is important to us, and we are honored they have chosen Apex to partner with for the future.”About ApexEstablished in 1988, Apex ( https://apexcos.com/ ) is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, survey, and infrastructure. Rated #12 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #58 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of engineers, planners, scientists, geologists, health & safety experts, ESG consultants, surveyors, and field technicians.About Johnson Engineering, Inc.Johnson Engineering, Inc. (Johnson Engineering) is one of the oldest and most prominent civil engineering firms in Southwest Florida. With a team of more than 130 professional engineers, surveyors, ecologists, scientists, geologists, certified planners, and landscape architects located throughout Florida. Johnson Engineering has helped guide city, county, and state governmental institutions, as well as private companies, through the design and permitting process for decades. Its extensive list of well-known Florida roads, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, residential communities, resorts, and commercial developments demonstrate its continued dedication to responsibly develop and improve Florida’s communities. For more information, visit https://johnsonengineering.com

