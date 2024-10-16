Pinecrest Elementary School's Barry Jacks Receives Principal of Excellence Award

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE), in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce Barry Jacks, Principal of Pinecrest Elementary School in Greenwood School District 50, as the recipient of the Inaugural Principal of Excellence Award.



This prestigious award recognizes principals who demonstrate exemplary leadership in driving student success, transforming school environments, and fostering academic excellence.



Cynthia Bennett, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the connection between leadership in education and the state’s future workforce. "Strong school leadership is vital to the development of South Carolina’s future leaders and workforce. Barry Jacks has not only improved academic outcomes but has helped lay the foundation for future success for his students. We are proud to recognize him as the recipient of the Inaugural Principal of Excellence Award, and we look forward to the continued contributions of principals like him.”



With an impressive 46-year career in education, including 26 years as a principal, Jacks has been a transformative leader in South Carolina and beyond. Known for his ability to turn around struggling schools, Jacks has consistently improved student outcomes in five of the six schools he led, raising academic performance from the bottom 40% to the top 20% in the state. His schools have frequently ranked among the most improved schools statewide.



State Superintendent Ellen Weaver celebrated Jacks’ leadership Tuesday, "Barry Jacks is a true model of excellence in education. His leadership has not only transformed Pinecrest Elementary but has made a lasting impact on countless schools across South Carolina. His ability to uplift entire school communities, especially those serving high-poverty populations—demonstrates the power of strong leadership and high expectations."



As principal of Crescent High School in Anderson District 3, he helped the school earn an Excellent rating on the state's report card. In 2022, during his tenure at Mathews Elementary in Greenwood District 50, he led the school—where 90% of students live in poverty—to improve from an Average to Excellent rating. Most recently, in 2024, Pinecrest Elementary under his leadership became one of the most improved schools in the state, jumping from an Average to Excellent rating in just one year.



Jacks shared his gratitude for the award, attributing his success to the teams he has built over the years. "This award is a reflection of the dedicated students, families, teachers, and staff I've had the privilege of working with. I appreciate the tremendous support I have received from the district during my tenure in D50. Together, we've shown that excellence is always within reach, no matter the challenges. I'm incredibly proud of the impact we've made, and I look forward to continuing our work to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed."



Dr. Steve Glenn, Superintendent of Greenwood School District 50, also praised Principal Jacks' exceptional leadership. "Barry’s unwavering focus on building strong foundations, paired with his commitment to high-quality instruction, has elevated schools across our district. His work at Matthews and Pinecrest Elementary exemplifies his ability to inspire growth and success, no matter the circumstances.” Dr. Glenn went on to say, “We are honored to have him leading in Greenwood 50, and this award is well-deserved."



The Principal of Excellence Award, created in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, is designed to recognize principals who demonstrate visionary leadership, create supportive learning environments, and foster continuous academic improvement. Principal Jacks' leadership at Pinecrest Elementary and other schools throughout his career is a shining example of the profound impact a principal can have on a school’s success and its students' futures. This year’s Principal of Excellence Award comes with $25,000.

