Asphalt Shoulder Work Rescheduled on U.S. Highway 18 in Tripp, Gregory, and Bennett Counties

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

Contact:  Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) advises motorists that work to place asphalt shoulders on U.S. Highway 18 from Dallas to Burke and Martin to Swett will be delayed until next spring due to the contractor’s revised schedule.

Weather dependent, prep work for shoulder paving will begin in early April 2025. Border States Paving from Fargo, ND is the prime contractor on this $15.1 million construction project.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

