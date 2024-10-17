Kaon’s Latest Set-Top Box Receives Approval from Major North American Cable Operator

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) , a leading distributor of cutting-edge broadband and video solutions, is excited to announce that Kaon’s set-top box (STB) has received approval from a major North American cable operator. This approval clears the path for AMT to distribute the advanced set-top box to cable and telecom operators throughout North America.This development marks a critical milestone in the strategic partnership between AMT and Kaon, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-end digital set-top boxes and broadband gateway products. The partnership focuses on providing next-generation entertainment solutions that combine state-of-the-art technology with seamless consumer experiences."After months of preparation for the official launch of STB sales, the time has finally come. AMT has been an invaluable partner in developing our go-to-market strategy for this product," said Graham Cohen, VP of Sales for Kaon North America. "Thanks to AMT’s support, we have built a strong inventory presence in North America and are ready to deliver to customers."The STB offers a host of advanced features, including comprehensive DVR capabilities, seamless integration with popular streaming platforms, and an intuitive user interface designed for an enhanced entertainment experience. With support for both traditional television services and modern streaming content, the set-top box allows users to enjoy the best of both worlds—without switching devices.Through Kaon's cutting-edge hardware and AMT’s robust distribution channels, operators can offer consumers a versatile and premium entertainment experience. AMT’s extensive distribution network ensures that cable and telecom operators across North America can access Kaon’s set-top boxes swiftly, supporting their efforts to offer customers innovative, high-quality solutions that keep pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape.The partnership between AMT and Kaon aligns with both companies’ commitment to delivering premium entertainment technology to the North American market. Operators now can provide an unparalleled entertainment experience that meets growing consumer demand for a more unified, simplified, and feature-rich television experience."AMT is proud to partner with Kaon in bringing this revolutionary set-top box to the North American market," said Brian Fallon, Senior Vice President of Go-to- Market at AMT. "The Kaon STB represents the next generation of entertainment technology, blending Kaon’s technical expertise with TiVo’s renowned software capabilities. Together, we are setting a new standard for what consumers can expect from their cable and streaming services."The Kaon set-top box is now available to cable and telecom operators across North America through AMT’s distribution channels. For more information on the availability and features of Kaon’s set-top boxes, contact AMT’s sales team at sales@amt.com.--- AMT is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the cable, broadband, and telecommunications industries. With decades of experience, AMT delivers a comprehensive range of products, from video and data solutions to broadband access technologies, designed to empower operators with innovative tools that drive growth and enhance the consumer experience.Kaon is a global leader in developing high-end digital set-top boxes, broadband gateways, and other advanced video solutions. Their innovative products power the entertainment experiences of millions of households around the world, delivering seamless integration of traditional and modern television services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.