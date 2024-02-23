Kaon and AMT Announce Strategic Partnership to Distribute TiVo Set-Top Boxes in North America
EINPresswire.com/ -- [Deerfield Beach, FL, 2/23/2024]
– Kaon, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, and AMT, a prominent distributor of cutting-edge technology products, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to distribute TiVo set-top boxes across North America.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to bring TiVo's state-of-the-art entertainment solutions to consumers throughout the region. With Kaon's expertise in digital technology and AMT's extensive distribution network, the partnership is poised to revolutionize the way consumers access and experience entertainment in their homes.
TiVo set-top boxes offer unparalleled features and functionality, including advanced DVR capabilities, seamless integration with streaming services, and intuitive user interfaces. By leveraging Kaon's innovative technology and AMT's robust distribution channels, consumers can expect to enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience that combines the best of traditional television with the convenience of modern streaming platforms.
"We are thrilled to partner with AMT to bring TiVo set-top boxes to consumers across North America," said Young Kang, SVP Business Development of Kaon. "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand TiVo's presence in the market and deliver cutting-edge entertainment solutions to our customers."
"We are excited to collaborate with Kaon to distribute TiVo set-top boxes and provide consumers with access to the latest entertainment technology," said Tom McLaughlin, CEO of AMT. "Together, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the way consumers enjoy their favorite content."
The partnership between Kaon and AMT will enable cable and telco operators across North America to access TiVo set-top boxes through AMT's extensive network of distribution channels. This strategic alliance demonstrates the companies' shared commitment to delivering premium entertainment solutions that elevate the consumer experience.
For more information about TiVo set-top boxes and availability in North America, please visit:
https://www.kaongroup.com/en/
About Kaon:
KAON is a technology leader in pay-tv and broadband solutions. We ensure the connected home technology that enables consumers to simply change the way they experience entertainment and information within the home with the full line-up of innovative platforms and service solutions to give users easy access to multi-screen experiences anywhere, at any time. KAONMEDIA is well recognized by Tier 1 Operators in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, KAONMEDIA has global presence in over 24 countries including the United States, Germany, Norway, France, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, USA, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, and others.
For more information visit us at: www.kaongroup.com.
About AMT:
Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is the performance leader among CATV and High-End Broadband Electronic Equipment Providers. As a value-added reseller of high-performance products from numerous well-known manufacturers globally, AMT targets emerging technology applications in broadband with a complete line of RF and fiber distribution, video, data, OTT, IPTV, and HDTV products. In addition, AMT Professional Services provides expert in-house technical support, including system design, digital headends, CMTS deployment, outside plant: node segmentation and optimization, retro upgrade, splicing, sweep and noise mitigation, inside plant: rack, stack and wire, DOCSIS 3.1 performance assessment.
AMT’s complete portfolio of broadband equipment includes products from CommScope, Plume, Harmonic, Vecima, Ruckus, Nokia, Emcore, Drake, Actiontec, Amino, ATX and Blonder Tongue, to name a few, and is complimented by a sales and engineering team with hundreds of years of combined experience within the CATV, SMATV, IP and Telco industries. With an unmatched inventory of stocked items, including digital, analog and IP headend electronics, CMTS’s, DigiCipher® receivers, RF and fiber transport, digital encoders, ad insertion, line gear, gateways, modems, digital QAM and IP set-tops, AMT is uniquely positioned to provide the shortest lead-times for a multitude of the industry’s premier brands.
Visit www.goamt.com or call 888.293.5856
Alixia Hoffman | Marketing Manager
– Kaon, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, and AMT, a prominent distributor of cutting-edge technology products, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to distribute TiVo set-top boxes across North America.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to bring TiVo's state-of-the-art entertainment solutions to consumers throughout the region. With Kaon's expertise in digital technology and AMT's extensive distribution network, the partnership is poised to revolutionize the way consumers access and experience entertainment in their homes.
TiVo set-top boxes offer unparalleled features and functionality, including advanced DVR capabilities, seamless integration with streaming services, and intuitive user interfaces. By leveraging Kaon's innovative technology and AMT's robust distribution channels, consumers can expect to enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience that combines the best of traditional television with the convenience of modern streaming platforms.
"We are thrilled to partner with AMT to bring TiVo set-top boxes to consumers across North America," said Young Kang, SVP Business Development of Kaon. "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand TiVo's presence in the market and deliver cutting-edge entertainment solutions to our customers."
"We are excited to collaborate with Kaon to distribute TiVo set-top boxes and provide consumers with access to the latest entertainment technology," said Tom McLaughlin, CEO of AMT. "Together, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the way consumers enjoy their favorite content."
The partnership between Kaon and AMT will enable cable and telco operators across North America to access TiVo set-top boxes through AMT's extensive network of distribution channels. This strategic alliance demonstrates the companies' shared commitment to delivering premium entertainment solutions that elevate the consumer experience.
For more information about TiVo set-top boxes and availability in North America, please visit:
https://www.kaongroup.com/en/
About Kaon:
KAON is a technology leader in pay-tv and broadband solutions. We ensure the connected home technology that enables consumers to simply change the way they experience entertainment and information within the home with the full line-up of innovative platforms and service solutions to give users easy access to multi-screen experiences anywhere, at any time. KAONMEDIA is well recognized by Tier 1 Operators in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, KAONMEDIA has global presence in over 24 countries including the United States, Germany, Norway, France, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, USA, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, and others.
For more information visit us at: www.kaongroup.com.
About AMT:
Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is the performance leader among CATV and High-End Broadband Electronic Equipment Providers. As a value-added reseller of high-performance products from numerous well-known manufacturers globally, AMT targets emerging technology applications in broadband with a complete line of RF and fiber distribution, video, data, OTT, IPTV, and HDTV products. In addition, AMT Professional Services provides expert in-house technical support, including system design, digital headends, CMTS deployment, outside plant: node segmentation and optimization, retro upgrade, splicing, sweep and noise mitigation, inside plant: rack, stack and wire, DOCSIS 3.1 performance assessment.
AMT’s complete portfolio of broadband equipment includes products from CommScope, Plume, Harmonic, Vecima, Ruckus, Nokia, Emcore, Drake, Actiontec, Amino, ATX and Blonder Tongue, to name a few, and is complimented by a sales and engineering team with hundreds of years of combined experience within the CATV, SMATV, IP and Telco industries. With an unmatched inventory of stocked items, including digital, analog and IP headend electronics, CMTS’s, DigiCipher® receivers, RF and fiber transport, digital encoders, ad insertion, line gear, gateways, modems, digital QAM and IP set-tops, AMT is uniquely positioned to provide the shortest lead-times for a multitude of the industry’s premier brands.
Visit www.goamt.com or call 888.293.5856
Alixia Hoffman | Marketing Manager
Advanced Media Technologies
+1 954-427-3044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other