Advanced Media Technologies Enhances Network Planning Processes with Innovative AI-Enabled Mapping Services

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Media Technologies (AMT) , a leader in advanced broadband and wireless network products, has announced a major milestone in its continued partnership with AirWorks . Leveraging the unique capabilities of AirWorks AI-enabled geospatial services, AMT has secured three new customers by significantly improving their permitting processes.“We are pleased to extend our partnership with AirWorks, enhance our network solutions, and bring incremental value to our customers,” said Mike Citrigno, Vice President and General Manager of Professional Services at AMT.AirWorks enables powerful insights with human-in-the-loop AI that captures walkout data collection for terrain and infrastructure, supporting a variety of projects such as permitting, make-ready engineering, and pole audits. “AirWorks, when combined with AMT’s network planning processes, offers a strong business value proposition that significantly reduces time to permitting and increases revenue,” said Mike Citrigno, VP and GM of Professional Services at AMT.AMT and AirWorks have developed a unified solution which offers end-to-end capabilities and a high degree of scalability, allowing companies of any size to benefit from advanced technology and improved processes. "Advanced Media Technologies has earned the trust of the telecommunications, utilities, and engineering markets with their comprehensive portfolio of broadband network equipment and design services. We are excited to continue making a difference for customers as a part of AMT’s integrated network and planning solution,” said Adam Kersnowski, Co-Founder and SVP of AirWorks.In addition to offering a wide range of cutting-edge network technology solutions, AMT provides professional services, including walkout and data mapping, network design, network testing, fiber splicing, and broadband network construction. AirWorks significantly improves the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the build-out process by leveraging advanced mapping functionality and AI. As the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) projects get underway, AMT is uniquely prepared to offer a comprehensive solution to BEAD applicants and awardees.AMT will be demonstrating its unique mapping and network planning solutions at the 2025 PowerXchange and Tech Advantage Conference, taking place March 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Visit booth #2746 to learn more About Advanced Media Technologies (AMT)Revolutionizing broadband solutions for over 40 years, AMT provides cutting-edge broadband, fiber, video, and wireless network solutions for Broadband Operators, Telecom Providers, Utilities and Coops, Government Entities and Municipalities, and Enterprises. With industry-leading technology, AMT also provides a full range of professional services including walk-out network design, data mapping, fiber splicing and broadband network construction services.About AirWorksAirWorks is the leading automated field data analytics company, specializing in services that facilitate infrastructure design and maintenance using AI. Utilized by top engineering, utilities, telecommunications and renewable energy companies, AirWorks quickly empowers users with end-to-end data collection and processing services that bring the field to the engineer faster than ever before.

