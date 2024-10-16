CVAUSA and Prospect Health Services Launch Innovative Value-Based Care Partnership to Improve Cardiovascular Care

Pioneering Collaboration Further Aligning Primary Care and Cardiovascular Care with Cardiovascular Institute of New England to Serve Rhode Island Patients

CVAUSA and Cardiovascular Institute of New England are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner and expand their relationship with Prospect to transform the cardiovascular care of our patients” — Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, launched a partnership with CharterCare Provider Group of Rhode Island part of Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., (“Prospect’) to improve care for patients with cardiovascular disease across the state of Rhode Island this past July. The partnership will initially focus on patients in Medicare Advantage plans jointly cared for by Prospect and Cardiovascular Institute of New England (“CINE”), a CVAUSA partner group. This unique value-based care partnership focuses on expanding access to timely cardiovascular care, improving patient outcomes and quality to reduce the total cost of care through the proactive and efficient management of chronic cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure. Patients will benefit through this alliance by facilitating the primary care-cardiologist co-management of a shared patient population across the care continuum.“The focus on patients who are in the most need is the foundation of what we provide in healthcare, and it is no different in the value-based care and Global Capitation arrangements we are managing,” said Robert Millette, CEO, SVP, CharterCare Provider Group.Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Rhode Island among men and women across all racial and ethnic groups; more than any other disease. One out of five senior adults, ages sixty-five and older, suffer from cardiovascular disease in Rhode Island. Each year more than $320 billion dollars is spent on cardiovascular care in the United States, and cardiovascular disease accounts for an additional $150 billion in indirect costs stemming from lost productivity.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Prospect, as it strongly aligns with our mission to deepen our roots within the community and elevate the quality of cardiovascular care delivered across Rhode Island,” said Joe Mazza, MD, FACC, the Managing Partner of CINE. “Together, we are poised to make a profound difference in the lives of those we serve, combining our expertise and shared commitment to foster a healthier, more connected community.”This forward-thinking partnership addresses an unmet need in the healthcare delivery landscape for cardiovascular care. Both organizations will work together to collaboratively reduce avoidable hospitalizations and emergency room visits, deliver necessary care at most appropriate settings, and share data on performance to facilitate this collaborative effort. The partnership will utilize CVAUSA’s Novocardia Care Solutions proven care models and proprietary analytical capabilities.“CVAUSA and Cardiovascular Institute of New England are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner and expand their relationship with Prospect to transform the cardiovascular care of our shared patients,” stated Tim Attebery, the CEO of CVAUSA. “We believe this partnership will become a model for how cardiovascular disease specialists, primary care physicians and integrated delivery networks align care models and financial incentives to enable the delivery of better care at lower cost.”Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables independent cardiologists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, executive management support, and value-based care enablement . Cardiovascular practices within the CVAUSA network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level. If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice or about CVAUSA’S medical practice partnership models, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.About CharterCare Provider Group of Rhode IslandCharterCare Provider Group of Rhode Island is part of Prospect Medical Holdings, which operates 16 Hospitals, an MSO, and multiple IPAs throughout the country.About Cardiovascular Institute of New EnglandAs the premier heart care practice in New England with over 25 years of cardiology excellence, the Cardiovascular Institute of New England provides complete cardiovascular health services through a wide-reaching network of convenient office locations across the state of Rhode Island. Our group is comprised of board-certified cardiologists and licensed physician assistants passionately committed to caring for patients' cardiovascular needs. We strive to transform cardiovascular care across the state by delivering unmatched patient-centered service grounded in education, empowerment, and compassionate support at every step. For additional information on the Cardiovascular Institute of New England, please visit www.necardiologists.com

