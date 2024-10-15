Working Visit of Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann to Iceland, 16 to 19 October 2024

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann will visit Reykjavík, Iceland from 16 to 19 October 2024 to attend the 2024 Arctic Circle Assembly (ACA) at the invitation of Chairman of the Arctic Circle Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson.

Senior Minister of State Sim Ann will speak at the Opening Session of the ACA on 17 October 2024. She will also have meetings with government ministers and officials from Member and Observer States of the Arctic Council. She will be accompanied by Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs Sam Tan and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

