James A. Rocco Wins Two SOUND ONSTAGE AWARDS, Celebrates 6 Years at Thirty Saints Productions & Unveils New Projects

Long time collaborators and Award WinnersDavid Armstrong and James A. Rocco James A. Rocco directing the stage play Maladies by Chris Sherman, Produced by Cate Camarate

CBS News hailed Rocco as “a powerhouse” and his latest honors reinforce his staying power as a force on the national stage.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admired director and executive producer James A. Rocco has been honored with two prestigious SOUND ONSTAGE AWARDS for his outstanding work as both Director (alongside David Armstrong) and Choreographer in the 2024 production of White Christmas at The 5th Avenue Theatre.The Sound on Stage Award is a distinction from an emerging organization dedicated to celebrating the vibrant performing arts community in the Puget Sound area. Founded by Greg Heilman, this new initiative shines a spotlight on exemplary work in theater and beyond. Rocco was celebrated as Best Director of a Musical (with David Armstrong) and Best Choreographer, affirming his ongoing influence in the industry.CBS News hailed Rocco as “a powerhouse” and his latest honors reinforce his staying power as a force on the national stage.Currently, Rocco is at the helm of the highly anticipated new musical SIGNS OF LIFE. Written by Christopher DeLair, this astrology-inspired production explores a young man's mystical return to his tumultuous childhood. A developmental reading took place in NYC in October 2024, with an impressive cast of Broadway talent including that included Stavros Koumbaros as Older Chris, LeifCoomer as Young Chris and Lauren Blackman (Lempicka, The Music Man), Allison Blackwell (New York, New York, Pretty Woman: The Musical), Pamela Bob (Hand To God, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), Maya Days (Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida), Alexa Green (Wicked), Ashanti J'Aria (Saturday Night Fever), Heidi Johnson-Spoon (Big River), Veronica Otim (& Juliet, Jagged Little Pill), Diane Phelan (Into The Woods, School Of Rock), Elena Ricardo (Water For Elephants, Mamma Mia!), J Savage(Bad Cinderella, Empire, The Musical), Sabrina Shah(Kimberly Akimbo), Kaye Tuckerman (Mamma Mia!, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots).In addition to his recent work, Rocco is featured in the Primary Stages' OFF CENTER project, THE PRIMARY STAGES OFF-BROADWAY ORAL HISTORY PROJECT. This initiative celebrates the visionaries who have shaped New York’s vibrant Off-Broadway scene. And, Rocco is marking another milestone—six years of success with Thirty Saints Productions and three years with Thirty Saints Music Licensing, a company known for licensing popular songs for stage musicals.With more than 200 major productions to his name, Rocco’s visionary approach has left an indelible mark on theaters worldwide, from Broadway to Tokyo.Rocco’s tenure as the Producing Artistic Director at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts remains a highlight of his career, where he led numerous award-winning productions and cemented his reputation as a master of the craft. In 2019, The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds honored Rocco at the annual Broadway Salutes ceremony for his "30 years of dedication, craft, and contribution to the theater.""A master showman," The Star Tribune remarked, Rocco's impact on theater is profound, with a legacy that inspires both audiences and fellow artists alike.For further information about James A. Rocco and his upcoming projects, visit Rocco’s website or Primary Stages Off-Center profile and read more about SIGNS OF LIFE on Broadway World For more news and updates on James A. Rocco, connect with him through his social media channels and stay tuned for his latest theatrical endeavors.

James A. Rocco 2024Clips

