SWEDEN, October 16 - The current system

Individuals already in possession of a Swedish residence permit who wish to leave Sweden to take up residence in another country are, under certain conditions, eligible for financial support in the form of repatriation assistance. This support is only available to certain individuals with a legal right to reside in Sweden, including those who have been granted a residence permit as a refugee or person eligible for subsidiary protection, and their family members. Individuals who have received a refusal-of-entry or expulsion order do not have a right to repatriation assistance.

Those who are currently entitled to financial support can receive assistance to cover travel expenses. In addition to, repatriation assistance of up to SEK 10 000 per adult and SEK 5 000 per child under 18 years can be granted. A family can currently receive a maximum of SEK 40 000.

Government intends to increase repatriation assistance

In the Budget Bill for 2025, the Government presented measures to stimulate voluntary repatriation. These measures include increasing repatriation assistance in 2026. The current system needs to be reviewed in order to enable an increased repatriation assistance up to a maximum of SEK 350 000. At the same time, the system must be reviewed to minimise the risk for fraud and abuse. The Government will present proposals to this effect at a later date.

The repatriation assistance will continue to be aimed at individuals already with a legal right to live in Sweden who wish to leave the country voluntarily. As today, it will not apply to individuals who have received a refusal-of-entry or expulsion order.

Additional information

For more detailed information about the current process for voluntary repatriation, including how to apply and what assistance is available, please visit the Swedish Migration Agency’s website.

Volun­tary repat­ri­a­tion

Leaving Sweden