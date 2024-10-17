Tyler Lorette Once Again Rises to The Top of Music’s Most Influential Platform for Indie Artists

Tyler Lorette

COURTICE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Ain’t That Guy’ by Tyler Lorette is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com With his second #1 on the aBreak58, Ontario, Canada’s Tyler Lorette continues to make his mark throughout country music. At only 21, he is already an accomplished singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, having performed in over 250 shows and festivals, while also amassing millions of streams and TikTok views along the way. With ‘Ain’t That Guy’ going #1, directly on the heels of his previous chart topper ‘Movin’ On,’ Tyler is building a buzz all around the world.“To obtain another #1 on the aBreak58 feels incredible,” said Tyler. “The talent on this playlist is huge and I feel very grateful and honored. A shoutout to my amazing co-writers, Daryl Scott, SACHA and Adam Newcomb. I also want to thank my fans and my team for all you do, as well as the team at aBreak Music for building this great platform and community for indie artists…y’all are amazing!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Making it onto the aBreak58 is tough in and of itself,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Being #1 with consecutive releases puts one in rare company. Through his music, Tyler has a unique ability to tap into real life - doing so with hook driven, mass appeal melodies that resonate with his growing fan base around the globe. Jay Stevens and I, along with our entire team at aBreak Music, couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come from this exceptional talent.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

