Influential personalities from leading Indonesian banks keen to showcase their expertise at WFIS

WFIS 2024 in Jakarta on Nov 12-13 attracts 600+ banking leaders, fostering key discussions on trends and innovations in the financial sector.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the far-reaching impact of World Financial Innovation Series ( WFIS ) is a well-known fact, this time the platform has surely become a favorite among the banking sector. Scheduled for 12 – 13 November 2024 at the Raffles Jakarta, the platform has been witnessing heavy speaker participations from myriad banks across Indonesia.To give a fair idea, some of the prominent thought leaders from the banking sector for this year’s edition include:• Kaspar Situmorang, EVP – Digital Banking, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk;• Jeny Mustopha, CIO, Bank BTPN; Gina Virginia, CIO, HSBC Indonesia;• Sonny Supriyadi, Chief Data Officer, Maybank;• Fahmi Adhyatmaka, VP - Head, Mobile & Internet Banking, PermataBank;• Junedy Liu, Vice President Director, SeaBank Indonesia;• Sendy Sendy, CTO, Bank Sinarmas• Dandy Masyaril Handoko, EVP, Head of Data & Digital Product, PT Bank Neo Commerce Tbk• Purnama Sulfa, CISO, Bank Mandiri Taspen• Komang Artha Yasa, Technology Division Head, PT Bank OCBC NISP TbkRegarded as Indonesia’s premier financial services event, WFIS is known to facilitate the leading discussions on the most pressing topics. Needless to say, the platform presents an unparalleled opportunity for thought leaders to establish their authority in the industry by speaking in front of the most senior gathering of financial sector professionals. For instance, the upcoming edition is set to host a cherry-picked community of 600+ delegates including the top C-suite profiles, senior managers, VPs, Directors and Heads from renowned financial institutions. Even key government officials will be seen gracing the 2-day event.With a congregation such as this, any opportunity of showcasing one’s expertise is being readily grabbed by the thought leaders who are trying to leave a mark in their respective domains. The attraction of speaking at such a focused conference is not just limited to these profiles from the banking sector but is something that’s also cherished by the exhibiting companies. These companies often appoint their most iconic personality to represent their organization at the conference and showcase their expertise with a wide range of case studies, groundbreaking innovations and use cases.From WFIS’ extensive list of exhibiting companies, the following will be seen taking active participation in the conference by taking on the most trending topics and decoding the same with their best-in-class experts - Ab Initio Software, Newgen, BML Istisharat, GrabDefence, Braze, Nucleus Software, iProov, Greyamp Consulting, Posidex, SAP, Trellix and others.Showing his appreciation for Indonesia’s banking sector, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, Co-Founder & CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass, expressed “This kind of participation from Indonesia’s banking sector goes to show that its great financial institutions have moved from pledges and promises to the real space that demands action. These institutions are ready to take the archipelago’s economy to the next level of growth and future preparedness. While this kind of active measure from the leading banks is a lesson for all, it signifies that there’s going to be a tough competition ahead from the incumbent firms and the fintech providers will have to further up their game if they want to maintain a definite edge over competition.”For more information about the event, log on to:WFIS 2024 - IndonesiaMedia contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

