Introducing Solve AI: The Fastest Path from Failure to Corrective Action

Run comprehensive analysis on your tests.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental, Inc. launched its next-generation Solve AI to eliminate 90% of the time electronics manufacturing companies spend on failure analysis. Failure analysis is critical to bringing new products to market and improving the profitability of existing ones – these analyses are often done by teams of highly skilled engineers and can take days or even weeks to complete. Solve AI enables these engineering teams to identify and eliminate root causes of failures in minutes by augmenting their expertise with AI algorithms that uncover relationships in as-built manufacturing data.

Solve AI evolves how manufacturers approach failure analysis by rapidly running comprehensive analyses across disparate datasets to identify opportunities for process, yield, and margin improvements.

Engineering teams use Solve AI to:

- Run comprehensive failure analyses to eliminate potential root causes in minutes

- Retroactively generate dimensions from visual data to support analysis

- Proactively identify predictive relationships between visual variations and failures

"Time is money. Solve AI puts time back into the hands of engineering, quality, and operations teams," said Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, co-founder and CEO of Instrumental. "By automating 90% of the failure analysis process, teams can focus on delivering better products, faster. This has been a game-changer for companies who are under pressure to deliver more with less."

For more information, please visit www.instrumental.com

About Instrumental

Instrumental is the leading manufacturing AI and data platform for companies optimizing their manufacturing processes. Instrumental’s platform aggregates manufacturing data and uses powerful AI to reduce escapes. It also enables users to improve yield with superhuman visual inspection that discovers issues earlier in the manufacturing process.

The world's most admired brands, including Meta, Cisco, F5, SolarEdge, and Bose, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and customizable AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework, and save engineering time. Instrumental is mission-driven to remove processes that slow down the assembly line and deliver better quality products faster than ever. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.