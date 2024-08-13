Instrumental Launches "Self Hosted AWS" Solution for Electronics Industry

Instrumental, the leading manufacturing data and AI platform, proudly announces the launch of its new "Self Hosted AWS" solution.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental, the leading manufacturing data and AI platform, proudly announces the launch of its new "Self Hosted AWS" solution. This new offering allows brands in the electronics industry to host Instrumental's powerful AI and data platform within their own AWS cloud environment, providing control over their data, access to AI applications, and compliance with industry standards.

Key Benefits of Instrumental's Self-Hosted AWS Solution:

- Data Sovereignty: Full control over where and how data is stored and processed.

- Compliance: Leverage your AWS GovCloud to protect sensitive information according to regulations such as NIST SP 800-171 and FedRAMP.

- Trust: Use AI for issue resolution and defect detection within your secure environment

- Customization: Tailor the hosting environment to fit your specific needs and compliance requirements.

“Instrumental has provided our technology in secure, managed cloud environments for nearly a decade. We understand there are many valid reasons to need to keep data inside a company’s owned environment, including contractual requirements, compliance, and regulations. We are really excited to finally be able to invite those customers off of the sidelines and to provide cutting-edge AI tools to improve their manufacturing processes,” said Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, cofounder and CEO, of Instrumental.

About Instrumental

Instrumental is the leading manufacturing AI and data platform for companies optimizing their manufacturing processes. Instrumental’s platform aggregates manufacturing data and uses powerful AI to reduce escapes. It also enables users to improve yield with superhuman visual inspection that discovers issues earlier in the manufacturing process.

The world's most admired brands, including Meta, Cisco, F5, SolarEdge, and Bose, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and customizable AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework, and save engineering time.

Instrumental is mission-driven to remove processes that slow down the assembly line and deliver better quality products faster than ever. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss. To learn more, visit www.instrumental.com.