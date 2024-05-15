Instrumental enters the defense electronics space with an ITAR compliant environment

Defense electronics manufacturers can now take advantage of Instrumental's manufacturing data and AI platform.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental, the leading manufacturing data and AI platform, is excited to announce its entry into the defense electronics industry as it introduces its new ITAR compliant environment running in AWS GovCloud.

Integrating AI into the manufacturing process has become increasingly important in accelerating product launches, ensuring quality, and optimizing engineering time. With Instrumental’s new GovCloud environment, defense companies can securely extend their digital thread, while leveraging AI to accelerate issue resolution, automate inspection, and deliver products on time while increasing yield.

“Instrumental’s technology has been battle-tested by the most admired electronics brands in the world. We are excited to be able to extend this technological advantage to defense and aerospace manufacturers to support their ambitious missions.”- Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, cofounder and CEO

The adoption of ITAR compliance is just another step in Instrumental’s ongoing commitment to providing its customers with robust data protection measures. With ITAR compliant infrastructure, Instrumental is equipped to support efficiency and quality in the defense sector. For more information about Instrumental’s platform and AI technology, please visit www.instrumental.com.

About Instrumental Inc.

Instrumental is the leading manufacturing AI and data platform for companies optimizing their manufacturing processes. Instrumental’s platform aggregates manufacturing data and uses powerful AI to reduce escapes. It also enables users to improve yield with superhuman visual inspection that discovers issues earlier in the manufacturing process.

The world's most admired brands, including Axon, Cisco, F5, SolarEdge, and Bose, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and customizable AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework, and save engineering time. Instrumental is mission-driven to remove processes that slow down the assembly line and deliver better quality products faster than ever. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss.