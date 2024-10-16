Adant and Gemtek launch high-reliability Wi-Fi 7 mesh networks in compact form factor: the smart antenna experience

Adant-Gemtek TB-372s small form factor mesh node with smart-antenna WiFi house coverage with smart-4-mesh

Adant and Gemtek joined forces to design and deliver compact and very reliable WiFi 7 triband mesh device with embedded smart-antenna

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adant Technologies Inc . and Gemtek have announced the details of their collaboration to develop an advanced Wi-Fi 7 mesh extender, TB-372s, featuring a compact design, high performance, and enhanced reliability. The joint effort focused on creating a tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 7 mesh extender with integrated sMART-4-Mesh smart antenna optimization technology.This cutting-edge mesh node is designed to be very compact while delivering superior performance in key areas, including:- Throughput: High data transfer rates to handle demanding tasks and multiple devices simultaneously.- Range: Extended coverage, ensuring robust connectivity throughout the home.- Resilience: Exceptional ability to maintain stable connections, even when network nodes are placed in various orientations or positions. This capability leads to what the Companies describe as a “set it and forget it” experience, where users can enjoy seamless connectivity without the need for constant adjustments.The sMART-4-Mesh antenna optimization feature is key to achieving these improvements, as it adapts in real-time to the environment, optimizing the network's performance for both range and device location.Adant Technologies Inc. and Gemtek plan to leverage this compact Wi-Fi 7 mesh network system as a reference design for Proof of Concept (POC) demonstrations. This system will serve as a deployable evaluation vehicle, allowing their existing customers and potential clients to experience its capabilities firsthand. By showcasing the tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi mesh node with its integrated sMART-4-Mesh smart antenna optimization, the Companies aim to demonstrate the practical benefits of the system, including its superior throughput, range, and resilience.This strategy is designed to facilitate Customer evaluation and accelerate the adoption of the technology by giving Clients a tangible example of the system's performance and reliability in real-world scenarios.Powering the Future of Wi-Fi with Gemtek“Our sMART-4 Mesh system marks a major step forward for the mesh Wi-Fi industry,” said Daniele Piazza, Adant’s CEO. “By enhancing throughput, range and resilience of Wi-Fi mesh networks while lowering power consumption and simplifying installation, we’re making Wi-Fi mesh systems more reliable, eco-friendly and easy to install”."At Gemtek, we’re committed to redefining home network solutions with innovative technology. Our latest product, the TB-372s — by far the world’s smallest Smart Mesh Wi-Fi extender — integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 7 and smart antenna optimization technologies into a compact solution, providing users with fast and reliable internet connections in the most efficient form possible," said James Lee, Gemtek’s CEO.For more information about Adant and the sMART-4 Mesh solution, please visit adant.com or contact Adant at info@adant.comFor more information about Gemtek and TB-372s, please visit gemteks.com or contact Gemtek at sales@gemteks.comAbout Adant Technologies IncAdant Technologies Inc. is a global player in providing advanced solutions that revolutionize the connectivity and functionalities of communication devices. Adant designs and sells adaptive wireless systems using its unique Beamshaping™ smart antenna technology to provide the best possible connectivity and accurate positioning to WiFi, 5G, and BLE devices. Adant has embedded its technology worldwide in hundreds of thousands of wireless devices and has established key partnerships with the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers and chipset makers.About GemtekGemtek Technologies Co., Ltd. is a world-leading provider of innovative wireless communication products and solutions. For decades, the company has been widely recognized by clients and business partners around the globe for its significant contributions to the advancement of network technologies and wireless system integration. Gemtek strives to stay at the forefront of technology trends, utilizing its expertise in developing and expanding Wireless Area Networks and Broadband Network products to meet market demands.For media inquiries, please contact:

Adant sMART-4-Mesh powers Gemtek TB-372s WiFi7 triband mesh node

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.