Adant Unveils sMART-2E: A Groundbreaking Smart Antenna Solution for SMB, MDU, and Enterprise Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adant Technologies Inc. is excited to announce the launch of sMART-2E, a novel low-profile and cost-effective smart antenna solution designed to revolutionize connectivity for small medium businesses (SMB), multi-dwelling units (MDU), and enterprise networks.
The sMART-2E smart antenna system addresses two critical issues in today’s networking environment: interference and throughput. By reducing interference between access points (APs) and other sources by up to 6 dB, and delivering a 25% average increase in throughput for all connected clients, sMART-2E ensures a robust and efficient network performance.
sMART-2E is offered as a comprehensive hardware and driver solution, easily integrable into WiFi routers. The system’s simplicity and adaptability are underscored by its three core components:
● Multiband Antennas
● ICs for Antenna Pattern Selection
● Drivers for Antenna Pattern Optimization
This advanced system selects the optimal antenna combination from available options to suit the needs of all active users at any given time, optimizing performance and minimizing interference for each client on the network.
Main Features of sMART-2E Include:
1. Training TX/RX: Antenna configuration is optimized in both transmit (TX) and receive (RX) modes.
2. Training with Active Packets: Utilizes null packets for training when needed, accelerating the training sequence.
3. Support for DBF, MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and MLO: Antenna configuration is optimized for maximum performance even with DBF, MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and MLO transmission schemes.
4. Interference Mitigation: Antenna configuration minimizes interference experienced by the router.
5. Adaptive Training: Training frequency and configurations are adaptively changed based on the environment and number of connected clients.
Key Benefits of sMART-2E:
● Improved Throughput Across the Network: Each device experiences, on average, a 25% increase in throughput at mid/low Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) levels, with potential peaks up to 5 times higher.
● Interference Mitigation: Up to 6 dB interference reduction, significantly enhancing network capacity and simplifying router deployment.
«After a long research, we are thrilled to introduce sMART-2E to the market. This product embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence, providing a seamless and highly efficient networking solution for SMBs, MDUs, and enterprises», said Daniele Piazza, CEO of Adant. «With sMART-2E, we are setting a new standard in smart antenna technology, delivering unmatched performance and reliability in cost-effective way».
Adant’s sMART-2E is available as both an application and a module that can be compiled together with WiFi drivers, providing flexible integration options to suit various networking needs.
About Adant Technologies Inc
Adant Technologies Inc is a global player in providing advanced solutions that revolutionize the connectivity and functionalities of communication devices. Adant designs and sells adaptive wireless systems using its unique Beamshaping™ smart antenna technology to provide the best possible connectivity and accurate positioning to WiFi, 5G, and BLE devices.
Adant has embedded its technology worldwide in hundreds of thousands of wireless devices and has established key partnerships with the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers and chipset makers.
Carlo Guardiani
