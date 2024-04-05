Adant Technologies Introduces sMART-4-mesh: A Breakthrough in Cost-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Mesh Wi-Fi Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adant Technologies, a pioneer in wireless communication solutions, is announcing the launch of Adant sMART-4-mesh, a cutting-edge smart antenna solution poised to transform mesh Wi-Fi networks.
Engineered to reduce costs and lower energy consumption while delivering dependable performance, sMART-4-mesh sets a new standard in wireless connectivity.
Traditional mesh Wi-Fi networks often face challenges related to trade-off between performance, operational costs and energy usage. However, with the introduction of Adant sMART-4-mesh, these hurdles are effectively addressed.
This innovative solution is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing Wi-Fi mesh devices, providing a comprehensive hardware and driver solution for effortless deployment.
Key Features of Adant sMART-4-mesh:
Lower Power, Lower Costs: Adant sMART-4-mesh is designed to boost mesh devices operating in low power indoor (LPI) mode, achieving coverage comparable to standard power (SP) mode devices at a fraction of the cost. By leveraging advanced technology, sMART-4-mesh thus enables significant cost savings without compromising performance.
Easy Installation, 360o Coverage: For mesh devices operating in standard power (SP) mode Adant sMART-4-mesh enhances coverage, simplifying installation for end-users by ensuring optimal coverage regardless of device positioning, thanks to its adaptability to various environments.
Eco-Friendly and Efficient: With Adant sMART-4-mesh, users can reduce energy consumption while maintaining peak performance. By integrating Adant’s sMART-2 smart antenna technology with a dedicated machine learning software algorithm, sMART-4-mesh achieves eco-friendly operation without sacrificing reliability.
Adant sMART-4-mesh represents a significant advancement in mesh Wi-Fi technology, offering efficiency, performance, and environmental sustainability without compromises.
Compatible with multiple antenna types and Wi-Fi chipsets, this innovative solution is poised to step-up the way mesh networks are deployed and operated.
For more information about Adant sMART-4-mesh and its capabilities, please visit https://adant.com/smart-4-mesh/
A whitepaper on the topic is also avaiable
https://adant.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Whitepaper-Adant-sMART-4-Mesh-Wi-Fi-290324-1.pdf
About Adant Technologies Inc
Adant Technologies Inc is a global player in providing advanced solutions that transform the connectivity and functionalities of communication devices. Adant designs and sells adaptive wireless systems using its unique Beamshaping™ smart antenna technology to provide the best possible connectivity and accurate positioning to WiFi, 5G, and BLE devices. Adant has embedded its technology worldwide in hundreds of thousands of wireless devices and has established key partnerships with the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers and chipset makers.
For media inquiries, please contact:
info@adant.com
+1 925 267 8175
Emanuele Ferro
Adant Technologies Inc.
+1 510-458-7093
