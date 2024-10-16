Philadelphia’s Wood Street Pizza Showcases Bold Flavors: Cheesesteaks and Fried Chicken Thighs

The local pizzeria offers cheesesteak pizza and fried chicken thighs, delighting food enthusiasts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Street Pizza, the beloved neighborhood pizzeria in the heart of Philadelphia known for its commitment to high-quality ingredients and authentic Philadelphia-style cuisine, serves mouthwatering cheesesteak pizza and crispy fried chicken thighs sure to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts across the city.

Founded in 2017 by Philadelphia native Dean K., Wood Street Pizza has quickly become a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike. With over 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Dean's passion for great food and dedication to his craft is evident in every dish served at Wood Street Pizza.

"We're always looking for ways to bring the best of both worlds to our customers," said Dean K, owner and spokesperson for Wood Street Pizza. "Our cheesesteak pizza and fried chicken thighs are a perfect example of how we're combining classic Philadelphia flavors with our signature NYC-style pizza."

The cheesesteak pizza features thinly sliced ribeye, fried onions, and a house-made cheese sauce, all atop Wood Street Pizza's famous fresh dough. The fried chicken thighs, dubbed "Woodstreet's Philadelphia Chicken Thighs™," are par-boned, crispy on the outside, and juicy on the inside, available with a choice of dry rub, buffalo, or Philadelphia sauce.

Here's what makes Wood Street Pizza a perfect pizzeria:

• Unique Flavor Combinations: Pizzas like the Cheesesteak Pizza, featuring ribeye, fried onions, whiz, and white American cheese, embody the spirit of Philadelphia.

• Dedication to Quality: Fresh ingredients and a commitment to quality are at the heart of Wood Street Pizza's philosophy.

• Something for Everyone: The menu caters to all palates, from classic pizzas and cheesesteaks to fried chicken thighs and salads.

• Warm and Welcoming Atmosphere: Wood Street Pizza is a neighborhood gem, perfect for gathering with friends and family.

Customers have been raving about the dishes on the menu. Emily, a longtime fan of Wood Street Pizza, shared her thoughts: "This is more of a gushing love note of appreciation than a 'review.' The pizza at Wood Street is top-notch. I don't live close by, but when I'm in Philadelphia, I always stop here."

Brian, another satisfied customer, praised the fried chicken thighs: "The pizza is good stuff, but the thigh wing things are even better. I got a plain pizza well done and an order of thigh wings well done. Both were delicious, but the wing things were unique and delicious!"

Wood Street Pizza's commitment to quality extends beyond its food. The restaurant prides itself on being a vital part of the Philadelphia community, regularly giving back to the neighborhood that has embraced it since its opening. "We're more than just a pizza shop—we're a Philadelphia staple in the making," added Dean.

Wood Street Pizza offers e-gift cards, making it easier than ever to share the gift of great food with friends and family.

For more information or to place an order, visit the company website at https://www.woodstreetPhiladelphia.com/ or call +1 215-515-3382.

About Wood Street Pizza:

Wood Street Pizza (https://www.woodstreetphilly.com/our-story) is a neighborhood pizzeria located at the corner of 12th and Wood St in Philadelphia's fast-growing Callowhill neighborhood. Founded in 2017 by Philadelphia native Dean K., Wood Street Pizza is dedicated to serving honest, high-quality food without frills or pretension. The restaurant offers a diverse menu featuring NYC-style pizza with a Philadelphia twist, alongside classic comfort food staples like cheesesteaks, fried chicken thighs, and hoagies. In 2020, Wood Street Pizza was awarded Philadelphia Magazine's Best Takeout Pizza Award, a testament to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Contact:

325 N 12th street

Philadelphia, PA, 19107

