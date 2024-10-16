Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites guests to experience Sri Lanka through Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honour of World Tourism Day, Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts launched its latest campaign, "Experience Sri Lanka Through Us," celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The initial stage of the campaign consisted of a captivating video series that showcased the stunning destinations where Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts operate, bringing the best of Sri Lanka to global travellers.The campaign focused on the unique locations of Habarana, Hikkaduwa, Beruwala, Yala, and Kandy, showcasing signature experiences that immerse visitors in the authenticity and charm of these distinct regions. Each destination highlighted the cultural richness and natural beauty that Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts is proud to operate in, offering travellers an unforgettable taste of the island’s diverse attractions. From lush landscapes to wildlife adventures, these videos emphasize why Sri Lanka remains one of the world's top tourism destinations.Through this initiative, Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts aims to position itself as the premier ‘Destination Expert’ for travellers seeking the finest Sri Lankan experiences. Whether it's exploring ancient temples, trekking through verdant jungles, or enjoying pristine beaches, Cinnamon Resorts offers visitors unforgettable memories.The campaign leveraged multiple digital platforms to reach a global audience, inviting viewers to engage with the content and get inspired for their next Sri Lankan adventure. As part of the campaign, a competition was hosted where selected winners were treated to unique experiences at each resort location. Selected winners embarked on thrilling excursions, guided by knowledgeable naturalists who introduced them to Sri Lanka's fascinating flora and fauna, or enjoyed an authentic regional culinary experience with dishes carefully curated by the talented chefs, each experience tailored to the specific property. Whether through adventurous outings or immersive culinary journeys, guests were offered a glimpse of the island’s beauty and culture. This initiative not only highlighted the exceptional hospitality and service of the resorts but also provided unforgettable, tailored experiences for the lucky winners.For more information and to view the testimonials from the winners, visit the links below.

