Datatonic Appoints CSP Partnering Veteran, David Kress, as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatonic , Google Cloud’s 9x Partner of the Year, today announced David Kress as its new global Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for hyper-growth across its operations which currently span the UK, Europe and North America.Multi-award-winning Datatonic has been recognized by hyperscaler, Google, as Partner of the Year on nine separate occasions, and customers include telco giants like Vodafone , major online retailers, such as ASOS and industry leaders in gaming, media and entertainment. Kress joins from Microsoft partner, Advania UK, where he led GTM strategy, sales and marketing across the group. Prior to that, he was part of the highly successful Cloudreach executive team that was acquired by Atos.Datatonic’s services are at the leading edge of modern digital infrastructure, blending strategy and deep technical expertise to speed innovation where talent is scarce and deadlines short. A key differentiator is the team's experience in achieving tangible value with real-world GenAI applications, such as reducing invoice processing costs by 70% for Liberty Global, and reducing customer churn by 15% for Cineverse - with a suite of five generative AI agents that allow customers to catapult productivity with proven best practices.Datatonic’s CEO, Louis Decuypere said “The journey we have been on has been exhilarating to date and we have earned every one of our nine Google Partner awards. To achieve our mission, we need to attract the best of the best. David’s track record and vision for the future is just that. I look forward to making even bigger strides as leaders in this market.”The Datatonic team is growing to meet the global demand for strategic technical partners. Its proven AI skills address a wide range of business issues and growth is outpacing the demand for all other professional and technical service markets.Commenting on his appointment, Kress noted "This was an irresistible opportunity. Google has assembled an impressive portfolio of solutions under Vertex AI, Gemini and the Google Marketing Platform, which are delivering real and measurable customer value. The partner ecosystem remains fragmented and lacking in substantial experience with AI. Datatonic is the exception and this team is on a trajectory to dominate the market.”About DatatonicDatatonic, 9 X Google Cloud Partner of the Year, is the leading cloud data and AI consultancy for the industry-leading organizations, delivering tangible business impact at the cutting edge of Google Cloud.As leaders in Generative AI, Datatonic provides high-impact, ROI-driven solutions that enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and revolutionize customer experiences. Our expertise extends beyond AI, offering comprehensive cloud data migration and marketing analytics solutions, training and managed services that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.For more information, visit https://datatonic.com

