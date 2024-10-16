Jobma and Pinpoint Partner to Transform Recruitment with AI

Jobma and Pinpoint join forces to revolutionize recruitment, leveraging the power of ethical AI to enhance hiring efficiency and candidate quality.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , an AI video interviewing platform, today announced its new integration partnership with Pinpoint ’s innovative talent acquisition software. Pinpoint’s ATS simplifies complex hiring for organizations managing multiple recruitment streams.Jobma’s integration with Pinpoint’s talent acquisition suite simplifies complex recruitment practices - allowing HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives, giving them the flexibility, control, and ease of use they need during planning, attracting, selecting, and onboarding candidates.Pinpoint’s advanced automation and AI-driven recommendations seamlessly complement Jobma’s AI feature suite, delivering a seamless and consistent hiring process.The integration of Jobma and Pinpoint will enable organizations to:- Streamline the entire recruitment cycle- Improve candidate experience through a visually engaging and efficient recruitment ecosystem- Make data-driven hiring decisions based on AI-powered insights- Reduce hiring costs and time-to-hireTom Hacquoil, CEO & Founder of Pinpoint said, "We're thrilled to partner with Jobma and help our customers hire the best candidates by integrating with their awesome AI virtual interviewing tools. At Pinpoint, we prioritize partnering with organizations that share our commitment to deliver an exceptional and seamless customer experience. We look forward to this new partnership achieving just that!""Our partnership with Pinpoint marks a significant step forward in AI-driven recruitment," said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "With Jobma’s video interviewing technology and Pinpoint’s talent management tools, we’re poised to reshape the hiring landscape and empower our customers to hire smarter and faster."The collaboration between Jobma and Pinpoint represents a breakthrough for both companies, uniting two cutting-edge AI platforms to offer HR teams and recruitment agencies a superior hiring experience.About PinpointPinpoint is a leading ATS that simplifies complex hiring for organizations managing multiple recruitment streams. Pinpoint gives recruiters the flexibility, control, and ease of use they need at every step - from planning to attracting, selecting, and onboarding candidates.About JobmaJobma is an innovative AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit www.jobma.com/marketplace or contact sales@jobma.comJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

