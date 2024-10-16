EGLE joins the City of South Haven, SHAWSA to celebrate more than $42 million invested in replacing wastewater and drinking water infrastructure

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) joined officials from the City of South Haven and the South Haven Area Water-Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) on last month for a groundbreaking celebration to kickoff construction on a new elevated water storage tank and highlight recent transformational investments in wastewater and drinking water infrastructure. This project showcases EGLE’s commitment to long-term investments in water infrastructure and the partnerships between federal, state, and local partners making these projects possible.

EGLE Director Phil Roos (third from left) at groundbreaking ceremony for water infrastructure in South Haven.

In 2023, SHAWSA received funding through Michigan’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program to finance improvements at the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). This includes replacement of blowers and diffusers in the secondary treatment system and installation of ultraviolet disinfection to replace the existing chlorine disinfection system. The project was financed by a $5,825,000 CWSRF low-interest loan and a $3,640,000 grant using American Rescue Plan Act dollars. In addition to the CWSRF project, SHAWSA received a $1,500,000 grant through Michigan’s High Water Infrastructure Grant Program to help protect the wastewater treatment plant from impacts of flooding.

In 2024 SHAWSA received funding through Michigan’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program to finance construction of a new elevated storage tank, new booster station, water main replacement, and lead service line replacement (LSLR). The project was financed by a $11,722,875 DWSRF low-interest loan with $5,744,209 awarded as loan principal forgiveness from funds made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for LSLR. SHAWSA was also awarded a $9,158,291 grant for the project using American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Additional funding for the project was awarded as a $10,147,000 low-interest loan through the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

These projects mark a significant investment in South Haven’s water infrastructure and improvements for public health. As part of this project, SHAWSA plans to replace approximately 2,100 lead service lines within the distribution system. This project helps to accelerate the removal of lead service lines and will remove all the lead services lines from the distribution system within the next three years. Additionally, the new elevated water storage tank will replace the existing standpipe that is 100 years old to ensure a necessary supply of safe drinking water for residents. Improvements at the WWTP will help improve treatment operations, plant functionality, and ensure compliance with permit discharge limits. By improving the WWTP, exceedances of permit discharge limits will be reduced, which helps protect the water quality of the Black River that connects to Lake Michigan.

To date, the SRF programs have financed over $9.4 billion in projects located across the state to help protect public health and Michigan’s environment. View the Michigan Water Infrastructure Funding and Financing Dashboard to see all previously awarded projects.

For more information on the SRF programs, visit the CWSRF and DWSRF websites.