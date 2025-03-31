EGLE's Air Quality Division releases 2024 Year in Review

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's (EGLE) Air Quality Division (AQD) works year-round to protect Michigan's air through permitting, inspections, testing, modeling, and monitoring. The AQD staff evaluates toxic air contaminants, collects emission information, and writes rules, and this year, they launched MiEnviro Portal (MiEnviro) for permitting and compliance reporting.

"Our core responsibilities remained steady in 2024,” said Annette Switzer, Air Quality Division director. “We tackled complex enforcement cases, carried out essential inspections, responded to community concerns, monitored outdoor air quality, and carefully reviewed air permit applications -- all to safeguard Michigan's air for future generations."