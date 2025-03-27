EGLE’s Regina Strong honored with Women of Excellence award
Held during Women’s History Month, the event – in its 18th year – celebrates “local African American women who inspire others through their vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service.”
In her time serving as Michigan’s first Environmental Justice Public Advocate, Strong’s work has focused on ensuring that all Michigan residents benefit equitably from environmental laws.
Pictured: Regina Strong, the head of EGLE’s Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate, receives one of the Michigan Chronicle’s 2025 “Women of Excellence” awards.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.