Career Series: Fast Five with EGLE staffers at MiCareerQuest
1. I am an Environmental Engineer in our Water Resources Division’s Permits Section. I work out of Lansing, though my field work can carry me anywhere in the state.
2. I have bachelor’s and master of science degrees in environmental engineering from Michigan Tech. I am a native-born Yooper and have always been drawn to the water. Honestly, growing up where I did, I just assumed that everyone was surrounded by pristine lakes and rivers to enjoy. As I learned how wrong that assumption was, it was a natural progression to move toward an environmental field. I switched from biomedical engineering to environmental engineering in my third year at Tech, which was the right choice and the right time, and I have never looked back.
