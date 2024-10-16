Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,211 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglary and Unlawful Entry Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in three burglaries and three unlawful entry offenses which occurred in Northeast. 

 

On Monday, October 14, 2024, Fifth District officers responded to the Woodridge neighborhood for multiple reports of a person looking into windows. Upon arrival officers obtained surveillance camera footage of the suspect. 

 

Later that day, the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team arrested 22-year-old Tomas Anderson, of Northeast, for three counts of Unlawful Entry, for the following offenses:

 

• 2400 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 24159279

• 3500 Block of 24th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24159277

• 3100 Block of Newton Street, Northeast. CCN: 24159240

 

As the result of a detective’s investigation, Anderson was also charged in connection with three Northeast burglaries. 

 

• Saturday, July 20th, 2024, in the 3000 Block of Vista Street, Northeast. CCN: 24111120

• Tuesday, July 30th, 2024, in the 1400 Block of Kearny Street, Northeast. CCN: 24116716

• Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, in the 1900 Block of Quincy Street, Northeast. CCN 24117036

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglary and Unlawful Entry Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more