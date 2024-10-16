MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglary and Unlawful Entry Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in three burglaries and three unlawful entry offenses which occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, October 14, 2024, Fifth District officers responded to the Woodridge neighborhood for multiple reports of a person looking into windows. Upon arrival officers obtained surveillance camera footage of the suspect.

Later that day, the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team arrested 22-year-old Tomas Anderson, of Northeast, for three counts of Unlawful Entry, for the following offenses:

• 2400 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 24159279

• 3500 Block of 24th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24159277

• 3100 Block of Newton Street, Northeast. CCN: 24159240

As the result of a detective’s investigation, Anderson was also charged in connection with three Northeast burglaries.

• Saturday, July 20th, 2024, in the 3000 Block of Vista Street, Northeast. CCN: 24111120

• Tuesday, July 30th, 2024, in the 1400 Block of Kearny Street, Northeast. CCN: 24116716

• Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, in the 1900 Block of Quincy Street, Northeast. CCN 24117036

