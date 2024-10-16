Drone Ban on Coloane Island on October 19

MACAU, October 16 - In accordance with Article 66 of the "Air Navigation Regulation of Macao" approved by the Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority will implement an unmanned aircraft ban on Coloane Island on 19 October 2024 (all day) to ensure that the government activities on the Island can be carried out smoothly and safely. Violators may be fined between MOP 2,000 and MOP 20,000 by the Authority.

The above notice is published in today’s Official Gazette No. 42, Series II.