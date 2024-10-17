CipherLab’s RS38 Touch Mobile Computer Wins 2024 GOOD DESIGN AWARD

CipherLab RS38 Touch Mobile Computer

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CipherLab is proud to announce that its RS38 Touch Mobile Computer has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 GOOD DESIGN AWARD from Japan. This honor highlights the RS38’s exceptional combination of user-centric design and advanced functionality, crafted to meet the demands of fast-paced industries like logistics and retail.“A handheld computer used in the logistics industry which supports our life. The ergonomic design of the operating system, reliable battery exchange structure allowing hot swapping, a variety of accessories satisfying on-site demands, robustness capable of tough use case, this product has achieved the design that fits workflows and improves user experience for workers.” stated the 2024 GOOD DESIGN AWARD Judging Committee.Enhancing the Handheld ExperienceThe RS38 stands out for its compact, user-friendly design, which greatly improves usability for workers in logistics, retail, and other sectors. With a thickness of just 15mm and a weight of 268g, it offers a lightweight, ergonomic grip that ensures comfort during prolonged use. CipherLab's focus on creating a device that reduces strain while maximizing efficiency has been a key driver behind the product's success.Innovation for ProductivityEquipped with features that enhance both efficiency and accuracy, the RS38 incorporates a press-lock battery system that facilitates quick replacements—an essential aspect for fast-paced industries like logistics. Furthermore, the built-in OCR technology allows for smooth data entry by converting printed text into digital information with precision, thereby reducing errors and streamlining workflows.Designed for Today's Evolving IndustriesIn response to the need for efficient and advanced technology, the RS38 offers 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, a 6-inch touchscreen, and options for either a hot-swappable 4500mAh or 6800mAh battery. Built for demanding environments, it boasts IP65/IP68 protection and 1.5-meter drop resistance. Every design detail, from button placement to durability, prioritizes user experience, delivering an ergonomic solution that minimizes strain during extended use.The RS38’s success is the result of extensive research and design efforts. By strategically positioning side keys for optimal size and tactile feedback, CipherLab has ensured effortless operation for users in various settings. Additionally, the detachable scanner cover simplifies maintenance, making servicing quick and straightforward. This lightweight yet powerful design distinguishes the RS38 from competing devices, reflecting CipherLab's commitment to minimizing user burden without compromising on performance.CipherLab's RS38 Touch Mobile Computer continues to set new standards for handheld computing, and the GOOD DESIGN AWARD reinforces its reputation for excellence in both form and function.About the Good Design AwardThe GOOD DESIGN AWARD, established in 1957 by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP), honors exceptional products and designs that enrich daily life, enhance usability and promote innovation. Winners are chosen from thousands of submissions across various industries, including product design, architecture, transportation, healthcare, IT, industrial equipment, and services. Renowned for its iconic “G Mark,” the award symbolizes excellence in integrating aesthetics and practical functionality.About CipherLabCipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) products and systems. Its mobile computers and scanners are seamlessly integrated into the operations of leading companies across logistics, retail, distribution, and healthcare, enhancing efficiency both onsite and on the go. With a worldwide presence, CipherLab is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, and maintains offices in China, the Netherlands, and the USA. The company is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taiwan OTC: 6160). For more information, please visit www.cipherlab.com

