Governor and First Lady Justice celebrate Babydog's fifth birthday, support GameChanger initiative

​ Visit Barboursville Middle School and John Marshall High School to mark the occasion WEST VIRGINIA — Gov. Jim Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice, and Babydog, commemorated a special milestone today as the beloved English Bulldog celebrated her fifth birthday. Known as a fan favorite across the state, Babydog has captured the hearts of West Virginians with her playful spirit and role as a cherished companion to the Governor. Babydog first gained statewide fame during West Virginia's pandemic response, becoming a symbol of hope and positivity. Her popularity skyrocketed with the 'Do It for Babydog' vaccine sweepstakes, putting her front and center at major events in nearly every town across the state. Since then, she's been traveling the state with Gov. Justice, meeting countless West Virginians along the way. "I never thought I'd be traveling the state with an English Bulldog," Gov. Justice said. "Babydog is a special part of my family, and sharing her with West Virginia has brought me so much joy. When she joined me during my COVID briefings, I hoped she could lift spirits during a tough time, and the response was beyond what I imagined. Now, she's always by my side as we travel, and folks really get excited to meet her. Her presence brings so much happiness, and I'm so glad to celebrate her birthday with all of you." “We have had such a great time today celebrating Babydog’s birthday with wonderful friends," First Lady Cathy Justice said. "Babydog has become a big part of our West Virginia family, always bringing smiles and joy wherever she goes. Like Jim always says— she just loves everyone, and that’s really all you could ever ask for.” BARBOURSVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL Gov. Justice, First Lady Justice, and Babydog kicked off the celebration at Barboursville Middle School, surrounded by 1,500 students, faculty, staff, and excited community members from Cabell County. During the celebration, the Barboursville Middle School jazz band played, Gov. Justice honored the Class AAA boy's golf team who won the 2024 state championship, and the Barboursville Elementary Choir, known as the "Pirate Crew," performed a rendition of County Roads. The Barboursville Mayor, Chris Tatum, presented a proclamation declaring October 15th as Babydog Day in Barboursville. In closing, the students at Barboursville Middle School sang happy birthday to Babydog, gifted her a pirate hat to honor the school's mascot, and presented a ‘Barkday Cake.’ JOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL The day concluded with Gov. Justice, First Lady Justice, and Babydog visiting John Marshall High School for her second birthday celebration. The students sang happy birthday, presented gifts, and showcased their talents with student-made artwork. The festivities coincided with a GameChanger initiative check presentation ceremony. As GameChanger Head Coach, Gov. Justice addressed students about the substance misuse prevention program following the premier of the film, ‘You Have What It Takes.’ Additionally, Hartley Law Group presented GameChanger with a $30,000 check to expand the education initiative in Marshall County Schools. About GameChanger

GameChanger is currently in 55 schools in 18 West Virginia counties. As a youth-led positive development and community enhancement initiative, GameChanger programming, designed in conjunction with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, educates, supports, and empowers young West Virginians to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles while becoming our leaders of tomorrow. To learn more about the program, visit www.gamechangerusa.org.



