CDC issues health advisory on disruptions in PD and IV solutions supply due to Baxter plant closure 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory on the supply disruption of peritoneal dialysis and intravenous solutions due to the Baxter plant closure in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. The advisory summarizes recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration; the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange; the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists; the American Society of Nephrology; and the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology, among others, about addressing supply disruptions to PD and IV solutions.

Baxter Oct. 9 announced it was increasing the current U.S. allocation levels of its highest-demand IV fluids for direct customers from 40% to 60%, and for distributors from 10% to 60%. For the latest on the IV solutions situation, including additional resources that hospitals and health systems can use for conservation efforts, visit AHA's webpage.