Tottori Prefecture Hosts Tourism Seminar in Los Angeles: Showcasing New Appeal for the North American Market

Governor Shinji Hirai introduces Tottori Souvenirs and dishes prepared with ingredients from Tottori Mitokusan Sanbutsuji Temple is the National Treasure of Tottori

Tottori Prefecture hosts a tourism seminar in Los Angeles, showcasing its natural beauty and local cuisine to travel industry professionals and media.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tottori Prefecture held a tourism information seminar at the UKA Restaurant inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , offering a unique opportunity for around 20 participants from local travel agencies, media, and public institutions to experience the region’s natural beauty, culture, and local specialties firsthand.◆ Distinguished Guests- Mr. Kenko Sone, Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles- Ms. Yuko Kaifu, President of JAPAN HOUSE- Ms. Yoko Tanaka, Executive Director, Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Los Angeles◆ Event OverviewThe seminar introduced Tottori’s abundant tourism resources and included a special culinary presentation featuring the region’s local ingredients.◆ Introduction to TottoriGovernor Shinji Hirai highlighted the natural wonders and distinctive food culture of Tottori, Japan’s least populous prefecture. He emphasized the unique appeal of the region, presenting it as an untapped destination with great potential for tourism. Attendees from the local travel industry and media were captivated by the prefecture’s rich tourism assets.◆ Tourism Presentation and Culinary DelightsA presentation by Tottori Prefecture officials provided an overview of the prefecture’s landmarks and special features. Attendees were then treated to dishes prepared with local ingredients, offering a true taste of Tottori’s culinary heritage. The menu included:- Locally produced sake- Nijisseiki pears and Sakyu rakkyo (sand dunes shallots)- A bagna càuda sauce made with red snow crab from Sakaiminato◆ Participant FeedbackThe event was met with enthusiastic responses from attendees. One participant remarked, "The event was very good and insightful, and the food sampling was amazing. I’m looking forward to promoting Tottori."◆ Future ProspectsThis seminar marks a significant first step in positioning Tottori as a key destination for the North American market. By reintroducing the region’s unique offerings to the travel industry and media, the event opened the door for further collaboration and promotional opportunities. Tottori is expected to attract increased interest from North American travelers as a must-visit destination in Japan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.