St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007473

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 @ approximately 1837 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Acres Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Aneda Ross

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: Devin Gibson

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/15/2024 at approximately 1837 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from Devin Gibson (32) of Highgate that there was an individual trespassing on his property on Sandy Acres in the town of Highgate. After speaking with witnesses and gathering camera footage, it was established that Aneda Ross (53) of Highgate had trespassed onto the property of Gibson after Ross had been previously issued a trespass notice. Ross was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/24/2024 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/24 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov