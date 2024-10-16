St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007473
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 @ approximately 1837 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Acres Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Aneda Ross
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: Devin Gibson
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/15/2024 at approximately 1837 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from Devin Gibson (32) of Highgate that there was an individual trespassing on his property on Sandy Acres in the town of Highgate. After speaking with witnesses and gathering camera footage, it was established that Aneda Ross (53) of Highgate had trespassed onto the property of Gibson after Ross had been previously issued a trespass notice. Ross was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/24/2024 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.