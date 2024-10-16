Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,215 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2007473

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin                        

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 @ approximately 1837 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandy Acres Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Aneda Ross                                             

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: Devin Gibson

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/15/2024 at approximately 1837 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from Devin Gibson (32) of Highgate that there was an individual trespassing on his property on Sandy Acres in the town of Highgate. After speaking with witnesses and gathering camera footage, it was established that Aneda Ross (53) of Highgate had trespassed onto the property of Gibson after Ross had been previously issued a trespass notice. Ross was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/24/2024 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/24  at 0830 hours.         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more