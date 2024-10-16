Nursing Homes in the CareRite Centers Network Named Among Nation’s Best for 2025

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Newsweek Best Nursing Homes list recognizes nursing homes across the United States who have displayed excellence in clinical care and key metrics derived from data shared by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Each state's top nursing homes were carefully evaluated and ranked based on four key pillars: performance data, endorsements from medical professionals, accreditations, and resident satisfaction.CareRite Centers that have been recognized by Newsweek include:• St. James Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center - New York• Creekside Center for Rehabilitation & Healing - Tennessee• Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation & Healing - Tennessee• Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing - Tennessee• Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation & Healing - Tennessee• Palmetto Subacute Care Center - Florida• The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center - Florida“We are deeply thankful to Newsweek for recognizing several of the incredible communities from the CareRite Centers Network, who have been featured among the nation’s best for 2025,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer of CareRite Centers. “Our proud network spans across four states, in which each and every employee goes above and beyond to provide the highest levels of care and customer service to those on their healing journey, and for that, we are extremely honored to share that these professional caregivers from all disciplines create what we fondly refer to as #TheCareRiteDifference,” Romano continued.Newsweek has selected all seven facilities from the CareRite Centers Network who proudly hold a five-star rating for quality measures from CMS. Among them, St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, and Palmetto Subacute Care Center have achieved an overall five-star rating, reflecting excellence in recent department of health surveys, staffing metrics, and quality-based measures.The CareRite Centers Network is nationally-recognized as a leading innovator in clinical-based technology, recently awarded bronze awards for training and education solutions, as well as telehealth solutions by McKnights.CareRite Centers has also partnered with celebrity Chef and television personality, Anne Burrell, to elevate the cuisine experience for patients and residents throughout their network. With a deep commitment to quality care and unprecedented customer service, CareRite Centers continues to serve as a leading figure in the skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation industry.For exclusive VIP media opportunities or interviews with the office of the Chief Experience Officer, please feel free to contact the CareRite Centers Experience Team at ContactUs@careritecenters.com.#TheCareRiteDifferenceCareRite Centers, LLC180 Sylvan Avenue · Suite 4Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632

