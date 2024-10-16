Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,627 in the last 365 days.

Michael Jolly Sentenced to 6 Months to Serve for Domestic Violence Assault Against Mother of Newborns

Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Ashley McGraw pictured in the foreground after the sentencing. Michael Jolly in the background is giving his fingerprints to the Judicial Services Officer.
Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Ashley McGraw pictured in the foreground after the sentencing. Michael Jolly in the background is giving his fingerprints to the Judicial Services Officer.
Photo by Patty Sullivan, AK Dept. of Law

October 15, 2024

(Anchorage, Alaska) -- On Oct. 2, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Christina Rankin, sentenced Michael Jolly to 24 months in jail with 18 months suspended and three years of felony probation following his release from jail.

Jolly, 35, was sentenced following a May 2024 jury trial and subsequent guilty conviction of two counts of Assault in the Third Degree and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree.

The convictions stem from Jolly’s April 2022 conduct in which he strangled his wife in their home two weeks after she had given birth to the couple’s twins.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Ashley D. McGraw at (907) 269-6300 or Ashley.mcgraw@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Michael Jolly Sentenced to 6 Months to Serve for Domestic Violence Assault Against Mother of Newborns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more