Dr. Jake Sotiriadis Joins the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Strategy Initiative as a Non-Resident Senior Fellow

I’m excited to join the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Strategy Initiative and contribute to its vital work on the global stage.” — Dr. Jake Sotiriadis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jake Sotiriadis has joined the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Strategy Initiative as a Non-Resident Senior Fellow. Dr. Sotiriadis brings more than two decades of expertise in national security, geopolitical foresight, and strategic intelligence to the prestigious think tank.

As a globally recognized thought leader, Dr. Sotiriadis has advised top U.S. diplomats and military leaders, served in senior intelligence roles, and contributed to shaping U.S. defense and foreign policy. His work at the intersection of geopolitics, strategic foresight, and emerging technologies has made him a sought-after voice on global security trends and national defense strategies.

In addition to his new role at the Atlantic Council, Dr. Sotiriadis serves as a geopolitical advisor on contract to the U.S. State Department, where his work focuses on strategic foresight and advising diplomats assigned to the critical South Caucasus region. His insights are pivotal in helping the U.S. maintain a proactive stance in navigating geopolitical complexities and shaping diplomatic policies in this volatile area.

At the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, Dr. Sotiriadis will contribute to the Atlantic Council’s mission of advancing U.S. global leadership and strategic thinking. His research and thought leadership will focus on the future of great power competition, the evolving nature of global alliances, and the role of foresight in shaping 21st-century defense strategies.

Dr. Sotiriadis is also the Executive Director of Global Foresight and Strategy at Phaedrus Engineering, where he leads initiatives that integrate advanced foresight methodologies like Threatcasting with systems engineering to solve complex security challenges. His background combines academic rigor with practical experience, making him uniquely positioned to offer strategic insights on how the U.S. and its allies can navigate an increasingly complex global environment.

"I’m excited to join the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Strategy Initiative and contribute to its vital work on the global stage," said Dr. Sotiriadis. "As the world continues to face unprecedented security challenges, I look forward to advancing strategic foresight and helping shape policies that secure a stable future for the United States and its allies."

For more information about Dr. Sotiriadis’ work, visit https://jakesotiriadis.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.