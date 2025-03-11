Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. to be Guest of Honor at Concert of New Armenian-American Stage Musical

When Two of Us Meet - A New Armenian-American Musical

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sold-out concert reading of 'When Two of Us Meet'—a rising new Armenian-American stage musical—will take place on March 22, 2025, at The Green Room 42 in New York City. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts will serve as the esteemed Guest of Honor, delivering a special introduction to commemorate this milestone event.

Sponsored by the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA), the Strobia Foundation, and other community supporters, 'When Two of Us Meet' has earned national recognition, including placement as a finalist in multiple musical theatre festivals. Written by Armenian-American composer and lyricist Emily Simonian, the musical tells a powerful, deeply personal story of love, resilience, and the Armenian immigrant experience, set against the backdrop of the early 20th century. Its contemporary musical theatre score, enriched with traditional Armenian sounds, brings this history to life in a way that is both fresh and deeply resonant.

"We are incredibly honored to have Ambassador Makunts join us for this historic evening," says Simonian. "This musical is a tribute to my ancestors and to all those who have carried Armenian stories forward. Her presence underscores the importance of sharing our history and culture through the arts, further amplifying the need for Armenia’s voice to be heard and recognized globally—especially onstage."

This production makes history as the first Armenian-American musical showcased by an all-female creative team of California natives. With less than 1% of Broadway shows featuring Armenian stories or creators, 'When Two of Us Meet' represents a significant step forward in cultural representation in American theater.

"This show will shine a light on the triumph of the Armenian-American experience," notes theater critic Scott Bennett. "'When Two of Us Meet' tells a story that needs to be told—one that has been downplayed for too long to continue to be ignored."

With a cast of 14 performers—including nine Armenian-Americans—and a six-piece band featuring traditional instruments like the duduk and oud, 'When Two of Us Meet' authentically bridges Armenian heritage with American musical theatre. Music coordinators Alena Kutumian and Peter Douskalis, of Armenian and Cypriot descent, respectively, bring a rich world music influence to the concert. The concert’s three female Armenian-American producers—Emily Simonian, Alena Kutumian, and Rebecka Kazarian Webb—are dedicated to amplifying Armenian stories on stage, while engaging a wider audience with the musical’s use of modern language and genre-blending contemporary compositions.

Tickets for the event sold out quickly, but a waitlist is available as well as livestream/playback tickets. This concert reading serves as a crucial step in the musical’s development, with hopes of attracting industry interest to help develop and produce a fully-staged version of the musical.

About 'When Two of Us Meet'

'When Two of Us Meet' follows an Armenian family’s journey from their homeland to America in the early 20th century. Blending historical truth with emotional depth, the musical explores themes of love, survival, and identity. The project has been recognized by the Armenian International Women’s Association as the 2024 Laurel Karabian Fund for the Arts Grant recipient, and is supported by visionary arts patrons like Strobia Foundation, who believe in the power of storytelling to preserve cultural heritage and elevate Armenian voices in the arts.

