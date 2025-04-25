Composer Leads the Way: Emily Simonian's Captivating Musical Earns Spotlight at Armenian Embassy Concert

'When Two of Meet' Composer, Emily Simonian

This partnership is not only validating, it tells the world this story–our story–matters” — Emily Simonian

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful testament to the impact of one creator’s vision, Armenian-American composer, lyricist, and librettist Emily Simonian has inspired an unprecedented cultural partnership: the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the United States will officially host a May 2025 concert presentation of 'When Two of Us Meet'—a moving new American musical rooted in the immigrant experience. Created by Simonian, 'When Two of Us Meet' is not just a cultural work—it is a resonant American story, rooted in the legacy of immigration, family, and identity. Set in the early 20th century and inspired by true events, the musical follows one family’s adventurous escape from Ottoman aggression and their journey to America in search of freedom.

The May 6, 2025 Embassy-hosted concert comes less than two months after the musical’s sold-out concert debut in New York City, where it was met with a standing ovation and overwhelming audience response. The speed and scale of support from both the Embassy and U.S.-based audiences speak to the remarkable momentum behind the project.

“This partnership is not only validating, it tells the world this story–our story–matters,” Simonian said. Indeed, with the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs lending its support—and with outreach underway to connect the project to prominent artists and cultural figures around the world—the musical is quickly becoming a point of international pride. But When Two of Us Meet is more than a heritage piece; it is a universal story about resilience, belonging, and finding home—timeless themes that resonate far beyond one community.

The project is now seeking investors, producers, and partners who recognize the power and potential of this story. With upcoming development milestones and workshops in 2025, supporters have the opportunity to help shape a future Broadway-caliber production from its earliest stages.

