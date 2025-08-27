New Book Reveals Hidden Forces Driving Global Chaos

Book Cover Author Photo

"The Revenge of Ideology" by Pentagon Intelligence Veteran Jake Sotiriadis Launches September 9

Why do smart nations make stupid decisions? They're not irrational. They're trapped by invisible forces that hijack how entire societies understand reality.” — Jake Sotiriadis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new book that explains why nations increasingly make self-destructive strategic decisions will launch September 9, 2025, with endorsements from Admiral James Stavridis (USN, Ret.), 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO; Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy; and General (ret.) Timothy Haugh, former Director of the National Security Agency.

"The Revenge of Ideology: The Hidden Forces Reshaping Global Power" introduces Ideological Power Networks—invisible systems that hijack how entire nations understand reality, causing them to mistake strategic folly for victory.

Author Jake Sotiriadis developed this framework over his 21-year career as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, including while founding the Pentagon's Strategic Foresight team and teaching America's military and intelligence leaders how to think about the future. "Traditional frameworks for understanding global risk are failing to keep pace with reality," said Sotiriadis. "Business leaders are blindsided by geopolitical shifts. Policymakers are surprised by allies' decisions that seem to come from nowhere. This book offers a systematic way to understand how nations perceive their interests, even when those perceptions seem bizarre or self-destructive from our vantage point."

The book examines why seemingly rational nations are making catastrophic strategic errors: America's $4 trillion spent on unwinnable wars, Russia's economic self-destruction over Ukraine, China's erasure of $1 trillion in tech wealth, and NATO ally Turkey's purchase of Russian weapons systems. Through detailed real-world examples, Sotiriadis demonstrates how ideological capture leads nations to pursue policies that appear irrational to outside observers but make perfect sense within their ideological frameworks.

"Jake Sotiriadis has given us a new lens through which to view an increasingly chaotic world," Admiral Stavridis writes in his foreword. "What makes Sotiriadis's contribution unique is that he doesn't just warn about future conflicts—he explains the hidden mechanisms that make such conflicts more likely."

The book reveals three powerful ideological networks currently reshaping how nations act:

China's Neo-Confucian Communism: A fusion of ancient philosophical traditions with modern authoritarian control that drives Beijing's increasingly aggressive posture despite economic costs.

Russia's Neo-Eurasian Imperialism: A civilizational narrative that justifies territorial expansion and confrontation with the West, even at devastating economic cost.

Turkey's Neo-Turkic Autonomy: A strategic hedging philosophy that explains Ankara's seemingly contradictory foreign policy moves between East and West.

Perhaps most provocatively, Sotiriadis demonstrates that democratic societies are equally vulnerable to ideological capture. His analysis of America's post-9/11 strategic choices reveals how ideology drove strategic miscalculation, leading to two decades of failure.

Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy and Dean of IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs, called it "a timely, sharp, and essential analysis of the hidden forces reshaping global politics—Jake Sotiriadis has written a book Europe cannot ignore."

General Timothy Haugh, former NSA Director, called the book "strategic, insightful, and essential reading for decision-makers navigating today's complex security landscape."

These insights offer immediate practical value for decision-makers. Corporate executives operating in global markets can better anticipate sudden policy shifts in key countries. Military planners can understand why traditional deterrence strategies increasingly fail. Diplomats can recognize when negotiation partners are operating from fundamentally different worldviews.

"We're entering an era where strategic surprise has become the norm rather than the exception," Sotiriadis explained. "Every 'shocking' crisis—from Brexit to the Ukraine invasion to recent Middle East realignments—was actually predictable if you understood the ideological networks driving decision-makers."

The Revenge of Ideology" launches September 9, 2025, from Senior Intelligence Advisors (SIA) Press and has already reached #1 Hot New Release in International Relations on Amazon, where it's available for pre-order.

About the Author: Jake Sotiriadis is a global strategist who has advised prime ministers, generals, and Fortune 500 CEOs. A Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and advisor to the U.S. State Department, he spent 21 years as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, founding the Pentagon's Strategic Foresight team and teaching America's military and intelligence leaders how to think about the future. His insights appear in Harvard Business Review, The Diplomat, and The National Interest.

Learn more at www.jakesotiriadis.com.

