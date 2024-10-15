MPD Searching for Stolen Dog in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a dog that was stolen from a boat in Southeast.

On Friday, October 11th, 2024, at approximately 9:00pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast for reports of a theft. Once on scene, officers discovered that a boat had been broken into and a dog was taken.

The dog is a 3-month-old black Cane Corso with white on the paws and freshly “cropped and stitched” ears. The dog answers to the name “Pepper”. A photo of the dog can be seen below:





Anyone who knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158102

###