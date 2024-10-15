Updated With Video* MPD Searching for Armed Kidnapping Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed kidnapping that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, at approximately 10:24 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Longfellow St NW, for the report of a fight. Once on scene, officers observed a black SUV and a gray sedan in the middle of the street with open doors and at least three suspects.



When Officers approached the drivers of the vehicles, both vehicles fled. The SUV struck several vehicles in its escape, including an MPD marked cruiser.



During the investigation, it was reported to officers that a teenage girl was forced into one of the fleeing vehicles. Based on the investigation and the information available, the incident met the criteria for an AMBER alert activation.



At approximately 1:10 p.m., MPD detectives and federal law enforcement partners investigating the case observed the reported kidnapped teenager and a masked male exit a residence in the 700 block of 31st Street, Southeast, and enter a car before fleeing the scene. A pursuit ensued, and shortly after the vehicle was involved in a minor traffic collision in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The male driver ran away from the scene. Officers made contact with the teenager and confirmed she was the reported victim. She was located with no apparent physical injuries and transported to an area hospital as a precaution.



The driver that fled on foot was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/76TzXuVPpHs

This incident remains under investigation.



The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshal’s Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their continued partnership and assistance.



CCN: 24149465

