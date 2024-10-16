Tide Loads of Hope Provides Free Laundry Services for First Responders in Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts

Tide Loads of Hope has served more than 90,000 people and washed over 68,000 loads of laundry. The program’s mission is simple yet powerful: to restore a sense of normalcy through the comfort of clean clothes when they are needed most.

Relief effort supports communities in Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples amidst the aftermath

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Tide Cleaners is stepping up to support the first responders who are working tirelessly on the front lines. From Oct. 11 - 25, 2024, Tide Loads of Hope , powered by Tide Cleaners, is offering free laundry and dry-cleaning services to police officers, firefighters, electric utility workers, FEMA staff and other front-line responders at 12 Tide Cleaners locations across the West Coast of Florida, including Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples.The program provides responders with one free bag of laundry (up to 13 gallons) per household as they continue the backbreaking work of helping communities recover from the storms’ aftermath. Locations will be open for drop-offs seven days a week, providing much-needed relief to those working in disaster zones. Drop off times are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Where to Find HelpFirst responders can drop off their laundry at any of the 12 participating Tide Cleaners locations:Sarasota:8452 Tuttle Ave.1760 Main Street4325 S Tamiami TrailFort Myers:7001 Cypress Terrace6901 Daniels MarketplaceEstero:19533 Highland Oaks Dr.Bonita Springs:27250 Bay Landing Dr.Naples:36 9th Street South4890 Davis Blvd.820 Old Trail Dr.7430 Immokalee Rd.8050 Trail Blvd.Visit tidecleaners.com/locations to find the nearest Tide Cleaners.“As members of this community, it’s our responsibility to support those who are risking their lives to keep us safe,” said Robert Lyons, President & CEO of Consolidated Cleaners, Inc. & Consolidated Laundromats, LLC and Tide Cleaners franchisee. “Tide Loads of Hope allows us to give back in a way that’s meaningful, offering our first responders clean clothes during this critical time so they can continue focusing on the recovery efforts.”Supporting Communities in Times of CrisisSince 2005, Tide Loads of Hope has been a critical resource for communities recovering from natural disasters. From Hurricane Katrina to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tide Loads of Hope has served more than 90,000 people and washed over 68,000 loads of laundry. The program’s mission is simple yet powerful: to restore a sense of normalcy through the comfort of clean clothes when they are needed most.“Natural disasters like Hurricane Milton can disrupt the most basic of resources, including access to electricity and clean water,” said Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Services. “By offering free laundry services to first responders, we’re giving them one less thing to worry about as they continue their life-saving work in impacted communities.”About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com.# # #

