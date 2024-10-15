Operation Gratitude Rallies Nationwide Support for Deployed Troops and Veterans Ahead of Key Holidays

Over 6,000 snack bars donated for Deployed Troops and Veterans; help Operation Gratitude reach 10,000 for National Day of the Deployed and Veterans Day!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the National Day of the Deployed on October 26 and Veterans Day draws near, Operation Gratitude is calling on Americans to continue their outpouring of support by donating granola bars, snack bars, and protein bars (with an expiration date of April 2025 or later). The goal is to collect 10,000 snack bars to fill Care Packages that will be delivered to Deployed Troops, Veterans, and Military Families in time for the holiday season.In the first four days alone, over 6,000 snack bars have been generously donated. However, Operation Gratitude continues to seek contributions to meet their 10,000-bar goal by the November 1, 2024 deadline. These donations will be part of 4,000 Care Packages assembled in Los Angeles during the week of October 21, 2024, to honor the National Day of the Deployed, with additional Care Packages distributed leading up to Veterans Day and throughout the holidays.Snack Donation Deadline: November 1, 2024Goal: Collect 10,000 snack bars for Deployed Troops and Veterans"As we prepare for the National Day of the Deployed and Veterans Day, we encourage Americans to continue showing their support. Each snack bar is a simple yet powerful way to say 'Thank You' to those who serve," said Meg Barron, Executive Director at Operation Gratitude.Operation Gratitude's ImpactWith over 200,000 U.S. service members currently deployed overseas in regions like Europe, Southwest Asia, East Asia, and Africa, the need for support remains high. Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to date, weighing a combined 22.1 million pounds, the equivalent of 669 F-16 jets. The contents of these packages could wrap around the Earth 3.16 times, illustrating the enormous scale of the support from Americans across the nation.The profound impact of these Care Packages can be seen through the eyes of both Deployed Troops and Veterans. A recent recipient of a Care Package from a deployment shared how much these packages mean: "Your packages bring us all a TRUE MOMENT OF JOY and gratitude, right backatcha! We realize the effort that goes into preparing these packages—filling them, taping them, writing letters—or getting others to write letters (even harder nowadays!). I LOVE reading the notes. Thank you for making us a little less homesick and a little more strong!"Veterans who receive these packages are also deeply moved. One Veteran and his caregiver shared their experience: "We want to thank all of you for the gratitude package. This not only touched my heart, it also touched my caregiver, my wife, as well. We could barely hold back the tears reading all of the kind words. Many blessings to you all for taking the time to provide this heartfelt gift."These testimonials underscore the real and emotional impact of Operation Gratitude's mission, showing how a simple Care Package can bring comfort and strength to those who serve and have served.How to Donate:Drop-off Donations:Address: Operation Gratitude, 19748 Dearborn St, Chatsworth, CA 91311Drop-off Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.Ship Donations:Address packages to:Operation GratitudeAttn: Snack Donations19748 Dearborn St, Chatsworth, CA 91311Corporate Partnerships Encouraged:Companies and organizations can play a crucial role in helping Operation Gratitude meet its goal through larger donations. Interested corporate partners can contact info@operationgratitude.com for more information on how to get involved.For more information on contributing or volunteering, visit Operation Gratitude's website.Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. Since sending its first Care Package in March 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans united in a common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more than two decades, Operation Gratitude has been making a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes, and with your help, we can continue to show our gratitude to those who serve. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.

