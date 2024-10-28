Perini & Associates Presents to Greater Woodland Park Chamber Members

Official Perini & Associates Logo

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perini and Associates participated in a Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn workshop to discuss transforming ideas in AI, content, messaging, and brand interactions.Participants enjoyed learning AI tips such as utilizing AI tools for media monitoring, creating content for press releases, blog posts, and social media updates, incorporating chatbots on business websites to provide immediate customer support, and tracking data analytics to track key performance indicators and gain insights into the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns."AI has come a long way as an assistant in the field of public relations to help streamline processes, analyze data, and enhance communications," said Michael Perini, President and CEO of Perini and Associates. "It's like having a brilliant, curious mind that can learn and adapt. It's not just about finding information; it's about understanding it, reasoning with AI, and creating new things based on what it's learned.""AI enables marketers to deliver personalized and targeted customer messages based on their behavior and preferences. This level of personalization can lead to higher engagement and conversion rates," said Perini. "But there are ethical considerations; PR professionals must ensure that the data collected and analyzed by AI tools, especially personal information, is handled with care and in compliance with data protection laws and regularly audit and monitor AI systems to mitigate bias and ensure fair representation in communications."Participants also benefitted from PR tips concerning 2024 trends in marketing content. More than half of consumers cite frustrations with receiving irrelevant content and offers. Brands must look further than cast-and-blast discounts and coupon codes to resonate. Pessimism regarding social media is also present—considerably so. "Sizable numbers of consumers don't trust the advertisements they see on social media and feel that algorithms have manipulated them," Perini said.The trends show that customers are going back to preferring email communication over social media ads. According to Marigold's 2024 global consumer trends index, 50% of consumers have purchased from an email over the last year. When it comes to buying decisions, most are still looking at the quality of a brand's products or services over the convenience of buying. Personalized messaging is still crucial to driving customer loyalty, like birthday offers and using a first name in emails. Over 50% of consumers will pay more to shop for the brands they're loyal to and from businesses offering loyalty discounts.About perini & associatesperini & associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release, contact perini & associates at (719) 651-5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com. www.periniassociates.com . Michael Perini has an ABC accreditation with the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). The firm's 14th anniversary in business is this month, October 2024.

